In continuing scandalous and amusing stories about US President Donald Trump, British actress Emma Thompson has revealed an awkward situation with him. The Love Actually actress recalled that she was asked out on a date by Donald Trump back in the day when he was not President. But the embarrassing thing is that he did it the same day that her divorce was finalised, she said. The Harry Potter actress was speaking at the Locarno Film Festival 2025, where she was honoured. The Locarno Film Festival 2025 is being held from August 6-16 in Switzerland. Emma Thompson's action thriller The Dead of Winter, of which she is Executive Producer, had its world premiere at the film fest. The revelation by the Academy Award-winning artiste comes after actress Salma Hayek recently revealed that Donald Trump had asked her out while she was still going strong with her then-boyfriend. Echoing the story, here's what Emma Thompson revealed about Donald Trump. Oscar-winner Emma Thompson, Anna Friel Join Amy Coop's 'Hear Me Roar'.

What Did Emma Thompson Say About Donald Trump?

Emma Thomspon revealed that while she was shooting for the film Primary Colors (1998 release), she received a call from Donald Trump, then a businessman. “Hello, this is Donald Trump,” he said. The actress thought that it was a prankster calling, and so she did not take it seriously. She asked, “How can I help you?" She thought maybe he needed directions. But to her surprise, Donald Trump directly asked her out, inviting her in his flirty style to his place. “I’d love (for) you to come and stay at one of my beautiful places. Maybe we could have dinner,” he said. Not knowing what to say, Emma Thompson responded graciously, saying, “That’s very sweet. Thank you so much. I’ll get back to you.”

Although she thought it was rather “sweet” of Trump to invite her over, Thompson felt the timing was odd and now feels it was "stalking". She had gone through a divorce with her husband, actor-director Kenneth Branagh, while Donald Trump was also recently separated from his second wife, singer and television personality Marla Maples. Emma observed that Trump was looking for a “nice divorcée" to date. “He found the (phone) number in my trailer. I mean, that’s stalking,” she quipped.

Thompson further observed humorously, “I could have gone on a date with Donald Trump, and then I would have a story to tell. I could have changed the course of American history!” We get her. Who knew The Apprentice co-producer and star Donald Trump would go on to be POTUS, and twice over!

Emma Thompson at Locarno Film Festival 2025 - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Locarno Film Festival (@filmfestlocarno)

Emma Thompson had also revealed the same encounter with Donald Trump on The Graham Norton Show in 2017.

Emma Thompson Reveals About 'Date Offer' by Donald Trump on 'The Graham Norton Show' - Watch Video:

Emma Thompson Husbands

Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh were married between 1989–1995. Emma Thompson went on to marry English actor and film producer Greg Wise in 2003, with whom she had a daughter, Gaia Wise, in 1999. In 2003, the couple adopted a son, Tindyebwa Agaba Wise, who was a Rwandan orphan and former child soldier.

Donald Trump Marriages

POTUS Donald Trump has had three wives. He was married to businesswoman Ivana Trump from 1977–1990, with whom he had three children: daughter Ivanka Trump and sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. He was married to Marla Maples from 1993–1999, and had a daughter with her, Tiffany Trump. Donald Trump has been married to First Lady Melania Trump since 2005, and they share a son, Barron Trump. Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Share First Dance at Commander-in-Chief-Ball (Watch Video).

Salma Hayek, meanwhile, had to bear the brunt for refusing to date Donald Trump. She recalled that after she said no, details about her personal life were published in the tabloid National Enquirer, which was linked to Trump. "Whatever he wants to come out, comes out in the National Enquirer," she said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2025 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).