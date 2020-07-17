Donald Sutherland is a Canadian actor whose film career spans more than seven decades and a fiercely accomplished one at that. Many may recognise Sutherland for his popular works including the likes of JFK (1991), Outbreak (1995), A Time to Kill (1996), Without Limits (1998), Big Shot's Funeral (2001), The Italian Job (2003), Cold Mountain (2003), Pride & Prejudice (2005), Aurora Borealis (2006). The actor has had an illustrious career where he has shown immense versatility. Known to be one of the finest actors in Hollywood, in 2017, he received an Academy Honorary Award for his contributions to cinema. Venice Film Fest 2019: Mick Jagger and Donald Sutherland Blasted on Donald Trump Over Global Climate Change.

It is unbelievable that an actor of his calibre hasn't received a single Academy Award nomination. Nonetheless, has been nominated for eight Golden Globe Awards and also a Primetime Emmy Award. Among other accolades, he has also received a Canadian Academy Award for the drama film Threshold. Apart from acting, Donald Sutherland has also been known as a writer. He became a blogger for the American news website The Huffington Post during the 2008 United States presidential election campaign. As he celebrates his birthday on July 17, we look at some of his best films till now.

M*A*S*H (1970)

It was Sutherland's role in this American black comedy film that won him a Golden Globe nomination. The film revolving around medical professionals in the Korean war showed us doctors who use humour to get through the day in this tough time. Donald Sutherland was beyond amazing in this as surgeon Hawkeye Pierce.

Without Limits

For his brilliant act in this Robert Towne written/directed drama, Sutherland received a Golden Globe nomination for his suppporting act. He essayed the role of Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, who coached legendary record-breaking distance runner Steve Prefontaine (Billy Crudup) in the film.

Pride And Prejudice

In this adaptation of Jane Austen's novel, Sutherland played the role of the Mr Bennet, the father of the Bennet girls. The title role of Elizabeth was played by Keira Keira Knightley. The film received a lot of amazing reviews and truly one cannon think of anyone better than Donald Sutherland to have played the role of the loving father, Mr Bennet.

Ad Astra

In one of Sutherland's most recent work, he plays a supporting role in the Brad Pitt starrer. The film which is a haunting sci-fi thriller had Donald play the role of Colonel Thomas Pruitt, who joins Pitt on his mission to a lunar warzone. Even in his brief presence in the film, Sutherland surely leaves a mark. Ad Astra Movie Review: Brad Pitt's Space Film Leaves Critics Impressed With Its Visual Appeal.

While Sutherland's career has been such that every film he has worked in, he has done has his best, these remain to be some of our favourite picks. Do tell us which is your favourite Donald Sutherland film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).