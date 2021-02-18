Dr. Dre can simple be crowned as the first true hip hop king of his times. The rapper, record producer, audio engineer, record executive, and entrepreneur began his career as a member of the World Class Wreckin' Cru in 1985. He got recognition after he became a part of the gangsta rap group N.W.A. The group was talking about the violence of street life with its explicit lyrics in hip hop and gained popularity because of it. He is also credited as a key figure in the popularising West Coast G-funk, a subgenre of hip hop which is characterised by a synthesizer foundation and slow, heavy beats. Dr Dre Health Update: 55-Year-Old Music Mogul Says He Is Doing Great After Hospitalisation.

Dr Dre is a rap artist who was celebrated for his uniquely bold, non-compromising approach when it came to creating songs. He also collaborated with many fellow artists and took care of their careers including 2Pac, The D.O.C., Snoop Dogg, Xzibit, Knoc-turn'al, the Game, Kendrick Lamar, and Anderson Paak. The six-time Grammy winner is celebrating his 56th birthday today and we wanted to celebrate it by listening to some of his songs. Dr Dre Resumes Work, Rapper Visits Recording Studio After Returning from Hospital.

We have listed down 5 best songs by Dr Dre for you to enjoy. So with anymore delay, check out the list below:

Bad Intentions

Bad Intentions is about party-loving, drug-abusing, model-using mixed with vocals from fellow rapper Knoc-turn'al. It also has a specimen from the song "Hollywood Hot" by Eleventh Hour adding the extra groove to the song. The song also has some amusingly unforgettable lyrics rapped by the singer. The song also made it to the UK Singles Chart at number four and stayed in the charts for sixteen weeks.

Still D.R.E.

Still D.R.E. marked the rapper's return to the forefront of the hip-hop scene. The single which also featured fellow American rapper Snoop Dogg was popular enough for the album to reach multi-platinum status. The song was even used in the video game Grand Theft Auto V. It ranked and was at number 93 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Natural Born Killaz

Natural Born Killaz was one unique song for which the rapper collaborated with Ice Cube. The song marked their first time working together since the split of N.W.A. The song talked about mass murders, Kurt Cobain's suicide , Al Cowlings' tight bond with O. J. Simpson, schizophrenia, Charles Manson, strychnine poisoning, Jeffrey Dahmer, and psilocybin mushrooms.

Keep Their Heads Ringin'

Keep Their Heads Ringin' will be remembered for its memorable chorus. The song was a massive hit of its time as people could resonate with the lyrics. This song was the only single released from the soundtrack of the movie Friday. The song peaked at number ten on the Billboard Hot 100.

What's the Difference

Dre made What's the Difference to address old alliances including bonds that are still strong (the D.O.C.) and bonds that were broke and were never repaired. Dre collaborated with his favourite Eminem who stole the show. The closing verse which talked about his love for Dre to a scenario where they would be shooting up rappers in a hot tub so the bubbles rise to sending open threats is what we can call a power-packed performance.

We hope you do check the songs out and get lost in a trance. Meanwhile, join us in wishing the rapper a very happy 56th birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).