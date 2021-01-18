Popular singer and music producer Dr Dre, who came back home last week after being hospitalised for brain aneurysm treatment, is back to work at his recording studio. The rapper was clicked with his colleagues and music producer Focus, when he rejoined work. Focus captioned the group picture on his Instagram page as: "My Big Bro is Super Good!!! We Working... I took the pic, so I am here. #Aftermath" Dr Dre Health Update: American Rapper Discharged From Hospital and Recovering at Home After Brain Aneurysm

Dr Dre was rushed to the hospital when he had a sudden attack in his house. The doctors were clueless initially about what caused it but the rapper eventually made recovery. Dr Dre stayed in ICU for a week and was released from the hospital on January 15. Dr Dre Health Update: 55-Year-Old Rapper Is Still in ICU a Week After Sudden Brain Aneurysm

The rapper's family was subsequently informed that he is out of danger and recovering well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2021 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).