Former child star Drake Bell, who featured in Nickelodeon’s The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh, has informed that his co-star Josh Peck reached out to him in private about the abuse allegations he made in the documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. Peck featured in the sitcom Drake & Josh alongside Bell, who in the docuseries claimed he was sexually assaulted by Nickelodeon dialogue and acting coach Brian Peck in the early 2000s. Peck posted a social media video littered with comments demanding he speak out about his co-stars’ allegations, as TMZ reported, reports variety.com. Shocking! Drake & Josh Star Drake Bell Reveals Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck Sexually Abused Him When He Was 15-Years-Old.

“I just want to clear something up. I’ve noticed a lot of comments on some of Josh’s TikToks and some of his posts,” Bell said in a video posted to TikTok. “I just want to let you guys know that this is really… processing this and going through this is a really emotional time, and a lot of it is very, very difficult. So not everything is put out to the public.” Drake Bell Alleges Sexual Abuse By Dialogue Coach Brian Peck At The Age Of 15.

Drake Bell Supports Josh Peck Amid Allegations

The fact that Drake Bell came to Josh Peck’s defense today, after Drake spoke publicly on the hardest thing he’s ever had to endure, tells me all I need to know about the man. 💪🏼 Need more proof of Drake being the better man? ▫️ Josh only cares how things look publicly and… pic.twitter.com/NuN07S6OGH — Leia (@lightbenderleia) March 20, 2024

The actor continued: “But I just want you guys to know that he has reached out to me, and it’s been very sensitive." "But he has reached out to talk with me and help me work through this. And has been really, really great. So (I) just wanted to let you guys know that and to take it a little easy on him.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2024 10:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).