For the first time, Drake Bell, known for his role in Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh, has revealed that he was repeatedly molested by dialogue coach Brian Peck when he was just 15 years old. Bell made this announcement as part of his involvement in Investigation Discovery's upcoming four-part docuseries titled Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. The series is a forthcoming documentary on Investigation Discovery. It will be released on March 17 and 18, which delves into both the alleged emotional abuse by Nickelodeon executive Dan Schneider and the physical abuse by Brian Peck within the industry. Drake Bell Has Been Found After Being Reported Missing, Cops in Touch with the Actor.

Drake Bell Reveals Shocking Details About His Sexual Abuse

