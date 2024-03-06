In the upcoming documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will be revealing for the first time about the sexual abuse that he experienced as a 15-year-old child actor by dialogue coach Brian Peck. The coach Brian Peck, who worked on All That, The Amanda Show, and Drake & Josh, had faced charges related to sexual abuse allegations involving a minor. He was later sentenced to 16 months in prison over child sexual abuse in 2004. On the other hand, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV premiers on March 17 on Max. Drake Bell Has Been Found After Being Reported Missing, Cops in Touch with the Actor.

Watch Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV teaser:

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will be sharing publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck.#QuietOnSet premieres on Sunday, March 17 at 9/8c on ID or @streamonmax. pic.twitter.com/fZva1oeG05 — Investigation Discovery (@DiscoveryID) March 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)