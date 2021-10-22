Frank Herbert’s magnum opus finally receives a film adaptation that’s worthy of being called great. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothee Chalamet, Dune follows Paul Atreides of House Atreides and his journey on the planet of Arrakis. Dune was a visual spectacle that will tick off all the boxes if you are a huge fan of the novel. For those who don’t know much about Dune, don’t worry, this is a film that you will completely understand and enjoy. Dune Movie Review: Timothee Chalamet’s Sci-Fi Film Is a Visual Treat! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dune, which in the film is labeled as Dune: Part One, covers the first half of the novel, with the second half to come out at a later date. So exactly what happens at the end of the film and where does it end? Well that’s what we are here to talk about.

After reaching the deep desert, Paul and Jessica finally find Stilgar. Paul is also shocked to find Chani over there, the girl who has been appearing in his dreams. Paul is then challenged to a battle to death by Fremen fighter Jamis who sees them as weak. Paul is successful enough in defeating and killing the Fremen fighter after resisting to do so as he had not killed anyone before. Lady Jessica then pleads with them that they help her and Paul get back to their homeworld, but Paul refutes this. Paul wants to stay back on Arrakis and fulfill the goal of his father by bringing peace on the planet. The film ends with Paul, Chani and Lady Jessica looking over the horizon after which the credits start rolling.

Considering how there isn’t a definite place to the end the first part of Dune, Villeneuve and team still made the best out of it. Dune: Part Two looks like it will be focusing on the story with Fremens with Javier Bardem and Zendaya having bigger roles. Dune: Timothee Chalamet Opens Up About His Character in Denis Villeneuve’s Sci-Fi Epic.

I honestly hope that a sequel gets greenlit soon because it would be a travesty if this story doesn’t get continued, there is a lot of potential here.

Dune is out in cinemas right now.

