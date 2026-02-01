Bruno Mars, the 16-time Grammy Award winner, has been confirmed as one of the performers for the 2026 Grammy Awards. The announcement was made by the official Instagram handle of the Grammys. Bruno Mars adds to an already star-studded lineup that includes artists like Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and Rose, Mars' collaborator on the hit track "APT.". Mars, who is nominated for three awards this year, has secured nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his collaboration with the Blackpink member. This recognition follows his previous wins at past Grammys, including four awards as part of Silk Sonic in 2022, and his multiple victories in 2016 and 2018, including Album and Record of the Year. Grammys 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch 68th Annual Grammy Awards in India and USA.

In addition to his Grammy performance, Mars is gearing up for the release of his solo album 'The Romantic', set to drop on February 27, 2026. He will support the album with a seven-month world tour beginning in April. 2026 Grammys Special Merit Awards Winners List: Whitney Houston, Cher, Chaka Khan, Carlos Santana Honoured With Lifetime Achievement.

The 2026 Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah in his final year as emcee, will be broadcast live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 1, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The show will feature performances from other major names, including Rose, Lady Gaga, and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as an 'In Memoriam' tribute to influential musicians such as Ozzy Osbourne and Roberta Flack. The ceremony will also introduce a roster of presenters, including Harry Styles, Charli XCX, and Queen Latifah. Grammys 2026: Harry Styles, Charli XCX Among Presenters Announced for Awards Ceremony.

This year's ceremony marks the final time the Grammys will air on CBS before moving to Disney starting in 2027.

