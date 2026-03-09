The long-standing tension between global superstar Justin Bieber and the paparazzi flared up once again this past weekend. During a late-night outing with his wife, Hailey Bieber, in West Hollywood on Friday, March 6, the singer was filmed in a heated exchange with photographers as the couple attempted to leave a popular dining destination. The incident, which took place in a parking garage after dinner at Sushi Park, adds to a growing list of public confrontations for the singer, who has frequently voiced his frustrations regarding privacy. Grammys 2026: Justin Bieber, Wife Hailey Serve Major Couple Goals in Coordinated Looks.

Justin Bieber Reacts to Paparazzi Chaos – Watch Video

Justin Bieber was CLEARLY not in the mood for a photo op Friday night. 😳 🎥 Backgrid pic.twitter.com/xZYFRfr78m — TMZ (@TMZ) March 8, 2026

Justin Bieber Throws Bottle at Paparazzi

Video footage obtained by TMZ shows the couple being swarmed by photographers as they made their way to a black SUV. Bieber, visibly upset, shielded his face as he navigated the crowd. Once inside the vehicle, the singer’s frustration reached a breaking point; he was seen throwing a half-empty Fiji water bottle toward the photographers before the couple drove away. While the bottle did not strike or injure anyone, the act clearly signalled Bieber’s exhaustion with the intrusive presence. Hailey Bieber remained notably calm throughout the encounter, which has become a common occurrence for the high-profile pair.

Justin Bieber Calls Out Paparazzi Again

This latest run-in follows a pattern of recent confrontations. Last summer, ahead of the release of his seventh studio album Swag, Bieber went viral for a similar exchange. During that confrontation, he famously snapped at photographers, saying, “It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?” The phrase quickly evolved into a popular social media meme, but for Bieber, it underscored a serious point about his personal boundaries. ‘Justin Bieber Looks So Fragile and Kind of Unrecognisable!’: ‘Baby’ Singer’s Latest Appearance in NYC Sparks Health Concerns Amid Hailey Bieber Marriage Trouble Rumours.

Calls for Laws Against Paparazzi

Bieber’s battle with the paparazzi has spanned over a decade. He has often compared the aggressive nature of celebrity photography to the tragic circumstances surrounding Princess Diana. Following a 2014 incident where a photographer rear-ended his Ferrari, he stated on X (formerly Twitter), “There should be laws against what I just experienced. We should have learned from the death of Princess Diana.” In April 2025, the singer took to Instagram to share his perspective, posting a video showing the disorienting barrage of camera flashes he faces daily. Despite the increased public discourse on mental health and celebrity boundaries, the recent scene in West Hollywood suggests that the pressure remains constant for the star.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 09:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).