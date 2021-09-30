Ezra Miller is one of the biggest upcoming prospects in Hollywood right now. This young actor is filled with great talent and enthusiasm for all of his projects and it's visible the amount of heart he puts into them. Ezra Miller is great at playing characters who are young and witty but still have an underlying conflict that’s personally affecting them, and that’s visible in his films. The Flash: Does New Leak From Ezra Miller's Movie Sets Confirm Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo?

With how young Ezra is, he surely has racked up a really nice filmography. So to celebrate Ezra Miller’s 29th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films ranked according to IMDb.

The Stanford Prison Experiment (6.9)

Ezra Miller in The Stanford Prison Experiment

Ezra Miller stars in this biographical drama that concerns the Stanford Prison Experiment which was conducted at the Stanford University. Miller plays the role of Daniel Culp, a prisoner, and completely knocks it out of the park.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (7.3)

Ezra Miller in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Miller debuted in the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The movie is a prequel to the Harry Potter franchise and focuses on Newt Scamander in the early ‘1900s. Miller plays the role of Credence, and he played the roll amazingly as he brought this tortured soul to life. Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Movie Review: This Harry Potter Spin-Off Crams Too Much Stuff In Newt's Suitcase Than It Can Hold!

We Need to Talk About Kevin (7.5)

Ezra Miller in We Need to Talk About Kevin

We Need to Talk About Kevin is a great psychological horror that focuses on this child Kevin who is getting unhinged as the movie goes. Kevin is played again by Ezra Miller who gives another powerhouse of a performance and will give you goosebumps.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (7.9)

Ezra Miller in The Perks of Being a Wallflower

If you ever want to see a film that displays mental health very accurately, the Perks of Being a Wallflower is for you. It’s a great coming of age story that features great performance from all of its cast. Miller plays the role of Patrick Stewart who is gay in the film and is trying to deal with his own sexuality. It’s a powerful performance that will really move you.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (8.1)

Ezra Miller in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Four years in the making, Zack Snyder’s Justice League restored the director's original version of the film. This four hour cut is bigger, better, longer and a whole new beast. Miller’s Flash receives a significant upgrade to his storyline as well as he has one of the best scenes in the film.

We honestly can’t wait to see Ezra Miller again portray the role of Flash in his own solo film which is scheduled for next year. With this we finish off our list and wish Ezra Miller a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2021 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).