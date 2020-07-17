From directing music videos to making blockbusters, F Gary Gray has had a successful career in Hollywood so far. Yup, his last film, Men in Black: International, the spinoff of the MIB films starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, was a dud. But he also directed a huge blockbuster, The Fate of The Furious, the eighth film in the Fast & Furious franchise. On July 17, 2020, the director is turning 51. Here's us wishing the filmmaker Many Many Happy Returns of the Day, and many hits in the future. Men in Black: International Movie Review: A Humdrum Reboot That Relies Too Much on Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth’s Ragnarok Magic.

Speaking more about the films he made, after a successful career of directing music videos, Gray made his directorial debut in 1995 with Friday. By this year, the filmmaker has made 10 films to date, with The Fate of the Furious being his biggest hit. In between, he has made some entertaining dramas and thrillers.

In this special birthday feature, let's look at some of the films he made that you should totally check out. Of course, the full-on bonkers The Fate of the Furious isn't included, because we don't need to recommend that for you.

Friday

Ice Cube and Chris Tucker in Friday

F Gary Gray's breakout film, starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker, is a crime comedy that felt refreshing at the time of its release, for showing stories from the 'hood' told less often. It spawned a couple of sequels, but none brought the freshness and the humour that the first film brought to the table.

The Negotiator

THE NEGOTIATOR, Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey, 1998, (c)Warner Bros

The Negotiator is an engaging thriller starring Samuel L Jackson and (the much maligned) Kevin Spacey in the lead. Jackson plays a hostage negotiator in the police department, who finds himself accused of a crime he didn't commit. To prove his innocence, he puts his own department in a hostage situation, with Spacey's character now becoming the negotiator.

The Italian Job

Mark Wahlberg and Charlize Theron in The Italian Job

A remake of the 1969 Michael Caine starrer by the same name (also remade into Bollywood as Players). The Italian Job may not be the best heist thriller you may have seen, but it is definitely entertaining. Also, it boasts of an cool ensemble cast in Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Edward Norton, Jason Statham, Seth Green, Mos Def and Donald Sutherland.

Law Abiding Citizen

JAMIE FOXX and GERARD BUTLER in LAW ABIDING CITIZEN

Law Abiding Citizen, that came out in 2009, is about an engineer turns a vigilante when he doesn't get justice for his murdered family. The twist here being that he doesn't only go after his family's killers but also the flawed justice system, to the point that he himself becomes a bad man. While Gerard Butler plays the vigilante, Jamie Foxx plays the prosecuting attorney was also among those who wronged Butler's character.

Straight Outta Compton

A Still from Straight Outta Compton

Straight Outta Compton is, inarguably, the best film that F Gary Gray has made. A biographical drama based on gangsta rap group NWA, the movie shows their rise to prominence and how they fell apart due to substance abuse, ego hassles and infighting, culminating in the tragic demise of Eazy-E. The performances are superb, and the music pumping. A must-watch!

