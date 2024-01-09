Kevin Hart stars in a new film titled Lift, directed by F Gary Gray. The movie follows a group of skilled criminals recruited to prevent a terrorist attack by executing a daring heist—stealing $500 million worth of gold. The twist? The heist occurs mid-flight on a plane. Despite the unconventional setting, Hart's character urges the team to approach it like any other theft, requiring them to overcome their fear of heights. Lift Trailer: Kevin Hart's Netflix Film Is Action-Packed With Thrilling Mid-Flight Heist (Watch Video).

The film promises high-stakes action and unexpected challenges as they attempt this audacious airborne theft. Before Lift releases online, known everything about the film.

Cast: Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Viveik Kalra, Yun Jee Kim, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, and Sam Worthington. The film is directed by F Gary Gray.

Plot: Cyrus Whitaker (played by Kevin Hart) leads an international heist crew on a race to steal $500 million in gold from a passenger plane soaring at 40,000 feet. Lift Trailer: Kevin Hart Soars to New Heights in High-Stakes Heist Film (Watch Video).

Watch Lift's Trailer Here:

Release Date – Kevin Hart's money heist film Lift to release on January 12 on Netflix.

