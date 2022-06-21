It’s a great week for music fans as not only Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis releases this Friday, but it’s also World Music Day. The day where we celebrate everything music, World Music Day has become an event that every music enthusiast looks forward to. From all-day free concerts to just playing songs for fun, it’s a day filled with melody and enjoyment. Elvis: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Austin Butler and Tom Hanks' Biographical Musical Film!

With Elvis releasing this week, we get another musical biopic that is based on a Rock n’Roll legend. Elvis Presley was one of those personalities that could get a crowed riled up with just lifting his finger. Austin Butler looks to have captured Presley’s personality and movements down to a T from the very impressive promos of the film. So, as we wait for Elvis to release and with-it being World Music Day, let’s take a look at other musical biopics that you can watch to celebrate this festival.

Born to Be Blue

Ethan Hawke portrays the King of Cool, Chet Baker in Born to Be Blue. The film that revolves around Baker’s life, sees Hawke give a career defining performance as he beautifully portrays the late trumpeter. In a film that can be heart breaking at times, it’s one-of-a-kind watch that dives deep into the psych of a man.

8 Mile

While an argument will be made that 8 Mile is purely a work of fiction, it actually isn’t. Yes, some of the elements of the story are very much fictionalised, it’s still very much loosely based on Eminem’s life, who stars in the movie as the lead Jimmy Smith. Directed by Curtis Hanson, we see Jimmy try to launch a successful hip hop career. A story that’s filled with all the ups and downs of trying to make it huge in rap, it also gave us one of Eminem’s best songs ever in “Lose Yourself”.

Control

When talking about the late ‘70s and ‘80s, Joy Division is a topic that is for sure going to come up. The band was so influential in bringing a new wave of rock inspired by synth. So, it was great to see Control actually lean into the story of Ian Curtis and build a conversation around this great band. Sam Riley gives a magnificent performance in the role of Curtis as the movie revolves around his life, and the issues his epilepsy had on it.

Ray

Featuring an Oscar-Winning performance from Jamie Foxx, Ray is a biographical drama that focuses on one of all-time greats of the rhythm and blues genre, Ray Charles. Portraying the role of the blind musician, Foxx takes us on a journey as he loses himself in the role. Being so into the role, the film is elevated by his performance as it gives us an in-depth look into this legend and how he changed the game in music. Jamie Foxx Birthday Special: From Baby Driver to Django Unchained, 5 of the Oscar Winning Actor’s Best Films According to IMDb!

Straight Outta Compton

The history of NWA is very notorious, and watering down that story is basically a disservice to everyone that it was based on. So, director F Gary Gray really impressed with Straight Outta Compton as the film pulled no punches, and brought forward the story of NWA in the most authentic manner. Led by O’Shea Jackson Jr and Corey Hawkins playing the roles of Ice Cube and Dr Dre, the movie does a great job at portraying the stories of these living legends. Also, helps the fact that the actual band was involved in its production too.

Rocketman

Dexter Fletcher’s Rocketman is by far one of the best biopics of the last decade. There is no comparison for it at all. Never has a film in such a long time gotten the story of an artist so right. Taron Edgerton dives deep into the role of Elton John to the point he is completely unrecognisable. Edgerton goes even a step beyond and provides his own vocals to Elton John's songs, to the point you can’t even differentiate between the two voices because they sound so similar. Rocketman Movie Review: Taron Egerton with Elton John's Flashy Pizzazz Makes This Biopic Ultra Extravagant!

Walk the Line

Johnny Cash is one of the most prolific and arguably the best country singer we have ever seen. The charisma and depth in the music of this legend was rivalled by none, and you could see how larger-than-life he was about everything. So, when James Mangold decided to cast Joaquin Phoenix in the role of Cash, you knew you were going to be in for an experience like none other. Walk the Line is by far one of the best biopics about a musical personality you will ever see as Phoenix knocks it out of the park and Reese Witherspoon gives the best performance of her career as June Carter, Cash’s second wife.

With Elvis releasing this week, we really hope Baz Luhrmann has delivered an epic that might join the likes of the film presented in this list. Elvis releases in theatres on June 24, 2022.

