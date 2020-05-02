Dwayne Johnson Birthday: 10 Ridiculously Entertaining Movies of The Rock Bingeing Which Can Beat Your Lockdown Blues

Dwayne Johnson Birthday: 10 Ridiculously Entertaining Movies of The Rock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is perhaps one of the few men on Earth to have done the most successful career transition. Agree? The former WWE star is currently one of the biggest movie actors in the world, also affectionately called Franchise Viagra, whose charisma injects more power in dying franchises. Case in point - Jumanji, Fast & Furious etc. The Rock is turning 48 on May 2, 2020, so join us in wishing him Many Many Happy Returns of the Day. Jumanji 4: Dwayne Johnson Likely to Return With an Exciting Plot for the Next Sequel.

Dwayne Johnson not only has a great physique but he is also a very good actor (a rarity in action stars) with pleasing personality. His box office pull is amazing thanks to his global fanbase that extends to India and China. Most of his films are what you call masala entertainers, that mint money at the box office.

On the occasion of his birthday, here's us recommending 10 films of The Rock that are ridiculously entertaining and work as a great anti-dote to drive away lockdown blues.

The Rundown

A Still From The Rundown

The movie that aimed to establish The Rock in the same league as iconic action stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. There is actually a scene in the film where Johnson and Arnie (in a cameo) pass each other with the latter acknowledging the former, as if he is passing the baton. The Rundown is an engaging action-adventure with Rock playing a bounty hunter on a mission to retrieve the son of an acquaintance, and ends up with him on a treasure hunt in Brazil. You can watch The Rundown on Netflix.

The Other Guys

Samuel L Jackson and The Rock in The Other Guys

The Other Guys, a comedy directed by Adam McKay, stars Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg as two desk detectives who are looked down by their own team for being incompetent. Meanwhile, Samuel L Jackson and The Rock play the department's hotshot cops, who always catch the criminals but end up making enough losses to the city. Both Jackson and Johnson may only have extended cameos in this hilarious movie, but they make up for their brief screentime with a couple of memorably funny moments, especially their death scene. "Aim for the bushes!" will make you laugh every time you hear the phrase afterwards. You can watch The Other Guys on Netflix.

Fast Five

The Rock in Fast Five

If the Fast & the Furious franchise is considered as one of the highest grossing sagas, it has all to do with the fifth film that rejuvenated the series after three lame sequels. Fast Five was more of a heist thriller than a racing crime drama, a shift that worked in the favour of the film. And it was also the most grounded of the F&F sequels. Not to mention, the movie also marked the entry of The Rock as DSS agent Luke Hobbs in the franchise and that's the best thing which happened to the series. You can watch Fast Five on Netflix.

Furious 7

A Still from Furious 7

AKA the last F&F featuring the late Paul Walker, who departed in a tragic road accident before even the shoot of the film was completed. After an underwhelming sixth installment, Furious 7 returned the franchise back to form, even if the action went on to ridiculous lengths. The slight downer here is that The Rock's role is reduced, with the star out of action for most of the portions in the film. You can watch Furious 7 on Netflix.

San Andreas

The Rock and Carla Gugino in San Andreas

San Andreas, directed by Brad Peyton, is what you call a 'disaster porn'. Which means there is ample display of endless destruction of property and human lives triggered by a natural disaster in the name of entertainment. The movie is about an earthquake caused by the San Andreas Fault devastating the San Francisco Bay Area, with The Rock playing a helicopter-rescue pilot out to save his family from the crisis. It is a very guilty pleasure film with enough CGI destruction. You can watch San Andreas on YouTube.

Central Intelligence

Kevin Hart as Calvin and Dwayne Johnson as Bob in "Central Intelligence."

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are what you call a hit jodi, sharing an incredible chemistry with each other. Which was in ample display in this action-comedy, where The Rock plays a CIA officer who seeks out an old school mate who once came to his rescue in a very embarrassing situation in school. The movie allowed The Rock to hone his comedic skills, and his bromance with Hart leads to some very hilarious sequences.

Moana

A Still from Moana

The only animated feature in this list is also perhaps the most acclaimed film in the list too. The Disney film as The Rock voice a shape-shifting demigod, Maui, who helps the titular lead in her voyage to restore the heart of Te Fiti. The role allows Johnson to try out his skills in singing, and we have to say, it wasn't bad at all! You can watch Moana on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The Fate of the Furious

A Still from The Fate of the Furious

The last installment of the main F&F canon is also its biggest to date, and of course, its most ludicrous too. Which also works in the favour of the film for those who loves their action silly and fun, and there is nothing more defining of those traits than to see The Rock push a nuclear missile with his bare hands on a sheet of ice. His blow-hot-blow-cold camaraderie with Jason Statham was also entertaining, leading to their characters packed off to their own spin-off. You can watch The Fate of the Furious on YouTube.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

A Still from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

The first Jumanji film is still loved for its main star, the late Robin Williams, and is considered a cult film. The idea of the movie getting rebooted annoyed many, but Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle not only did a sweet little ode to the original but also turned out to be something different and entertaining, evolving its own identity. The main cast of Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black are in top form, especially Black and the mix of humour and adventure brought in the crowds. The sequel that came out last year wasn't as good as this one, but it wasn't a disappointment either. You can watch Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on YouTube.

Rampage

The Rock in Rampage

Based on a popular video game by the same name, Rampage has The Rock take on not one but three gigantic animals. He plays a primatologist who finds his captive gorilla turning into a gigantic beast after being exposed to an chemical from an experiment gone wrong. The gorilla is not the only animal affected - there is a giant wolf and a crocodile too! And all the three are headed to Chicago with the intent of destroying the city, while The Rock has to make sure that doesn't happen! Silly, but fun and highly entertaining! You can watch Rampage on Netflix.