A recent viral clip of Jackie Chan was uploaded online where the actor was seen crying alongside his daughter while watching scenes from his old movies, and while the clip is quite sweet, the description exactly isn’t true. The clip in question actually comes from the film Ride On, and the woman alongside him isn’t his daughter as well, but rather actress Liu Haocun who plays his daughter in the film. Jackie Chan's Estranged Gay Daughter Etta Ng and Girlfriend are 'Homeless', Blame 'Homophobic Parents' in Video.

In the film Ride On, Jackie Chan plays the role of Lao Luo who is an “old-school stunt performer” and he has a stunt horse named Red Hare. In the film he is also joined by actress Liu Haocun as Xia Bao who plays his daughter, and the scene in question sees theme reminisce his old days as a stunt actor while also getting emotional over it. So, basically, that’s not actually his real daughter in the scene.

Watch the Viral Clip:

Jackie Chan and his daughter crying while watching some of his old movie scenes is the most wholesome thing you’ll watch today. Thanks for our childhood legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SnCDFR9X2Q — 𝕋𝔼𝔾𝔸™ 👑 (@Tegadeyforyou) July 3, 2023

Jackie Chan is one of the most beloved and talked about actors online. Having a career filled with many classics, he is easily one of the most recognisable action-comedy stars out there. So, it’s a bit understandable when the internet can get its facts mixed up regarding him, but Chan’s real-life story with his daughter is a bit more heartbreaking than this clip might have led you on to believe.

In reality, Chan allegedly disowned his daughter Etta Ng due to her being a lesbian. The news was revealed back in 2017 when she took to YouTube alongside her then-girlfriend (now wife) Andi Autumn, where the duo revealed that Chan’s family cut ties with her daughter due to her being gay, and that this decision ended up leaving them homeless. In the video Etta Ng stated that “we’ve been homeless due to homophobic parents,” also revealing that they had to sleep under a bridge. Action Hero Jackie Chan’s Daughter Etta Ng Disowned for Being Lesbian: Indian Celebs Show Support.

The video itself garnered a lot of criticisms with homophobic comments being thrown at the couple as well. Chan himself hasn’t directly acknowledged the situation since then as well - both him and Ng have confirmed in the past that they don’t have a speaking relationship. This development also stems from the fact that Etta actually is Chan’s illegitimate daughter who was born in 1999 to him and model Elaine Ng while the star was still married to Joan Lin. However, Chan did address his relationship with Etta while promoting his 2013 film Police Story saying he has been a “neglectful” father.

