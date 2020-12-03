Actor Mads Mikkelsen has broken silence on replacing Hollywood star Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3. Mikkelsen was cast last month as the dark wizard Gellert Grindlewald after Warner Bros. asked Depp to resign from the Harry Potter prequel franchise. The news came after Depp lost his libel lawsuit against a UK publication that alleged he was abusive towards his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. Mads Mikkelsen Officially Replaces Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3

On how his take on the villainous character will be different from Depp's, the "Hannibal" actor quipped: "Well it's going to be me, so that's a difference." Then he got serious. "No, this is the tricky part. We're still working it out. There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I'm going to do. And at the same time, I also have to make it my own. Fantastic Beasts 3: Jude Law Reacts to Johnny Depp Being Replaced by Mads Mikkelsen From Warner Bros Production

But also we have to find a few links (to the previous version of the character) and some bridges so it doesn't completely detach from what he's already masterfully achieved," he told ew.com. On bagging the role, which came about under such dramatic circumstances, Mikkelsen said: "Job wise, it's obviously super interesting and nice."

"It's also a shocker that it came after what happened, which is just super sad. I wish both of them the best. These are sad circumstances. I hope both of them will be back in the saddle again really soon," he added. Fantastic Beasts 3 is expected to release on July 14, 2022.

