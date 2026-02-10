Emerald Fennell's highly anticipated cinematic reinterpretation of Emily Brontë's classic novel, Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, is set to debut in UK and US cinemas on Friday, February 13, 2026. The film, stylised with quotation marks as Wuthering Heights to denote its interpretive nature, has garnered considerable attention, from its star-studded cast and unique directorial vision to the ongoing discussions surrounding its faithfulness to the original gothic romance. Robbie, who also serves as a producer through her LuckyChap Entertainment company, initially intended only to produce the project but ultimately "threw her hat into the ring" to take on the iconic role of Catherine. ‘Wuthering Heights’ Movie Review: Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s Film Adaptation Is a Bold but Shallow Take On Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel.

Emerald Fennell’s Bold 'Wuthering Heights' Take

Directed and written by Emerald Fennell, known for her work on Promising Young Woman and Saltburn, this 2026 adaptation promises a fresh, modern take on Bronte's 1847 novel. Fennell has openly stated that her film is "loosely inspired" by the source material, emphasising that it is "a version" of Wuthering Heights rather than a direct adaptation. A key creative decision was to age up the central characters, with Catherine portrayed in her early to mid-20s at the film's outset, departing from the novel's teenage depiction. The film explores themes of love, rage, and the devastating consequences of obsessive passion, aiming for an "emotional and evocative" experience that is both "spicy and provocative."

Margot Robbie and Elordi Casting Sparks Debate

The casting of Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the lead roles has been a significant talking point since its announcement. While many anticipate their performances, some fans of the novel have raised concerns regarding Robbie's age and appearance compared to the book's description of a brunette teenager, and Elordi's casting as Heathcliff, who is depicted as a "dark-skinned" outsider of ambiguous heritage in Brontë's work. Robbie has addressed this backlash, urging audiences to reserve judgment until they experience the film, stating, "I get it, there's nothing else to go off at this point until people see the movie." She also lauded Elordi's portrayal of Heathcliff, calling him "our generation's Daniel Day-Lewis." The film also features a strong supporting cast including Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton and Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton. ‘Wuthering Heights’: Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Join Cast of Emerald Fennell’s Next Film.

'Wuthering Heights' Pre-Release Buzz

As the release date approaches, the film's promotional tour has generated considerable buzz, with Robbie and Elordi's "showmance" and Robbie's gothic-inspired fashion choices capturing media attention. Robbie's stylist, Andrew Mukamal, has crafted a series of looks designed to evolve throughout the press tour, reflecting the film's themes and settings. Warner Bros. Pictures secured the distribution rights with an USD 80 million offer, ensuring a significant theatrical release for the project. Early critical responses have been mixed, with praise for the cinematography, production values, and cast performances, yet some division over its faithfulness to the source material and Fennell's directorial approach. With an original soundtrack featuring songs by Charli XCX, Wuthering Heights is poised to offer a compelling, albeit unconventional, cinematic journey into the heart of Bronte's enduring tale.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 11:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).