2023 has been quite eventful in entertainment, especially for streaming platforms. The world was still healing from the impact of COVID-19, and theatres were finally drawing in crowds, as evidenced by the blockbuster success of films like Avatar: The Way of Water, Barbie, and Oppenheimer. However, the demand for streaming shows and movies didn't wane. Despite doubts about the quality of content on these platforms, it seems that theatrical and streaming businesses will continue to coexist for the foreseeable future.

In 2023, some outstanding shows received high acclaim on streaming platforms. According to ExpressVPN, some of the best streaming series include The Last of Us, Ginny & Georgia, Beef, Succession, Jury Duty, Black Mirror, and One Piece.

The year showcased exciting trends, with acclaimed shows having their final seasons, highly anticipated new shows receiving mixed reviews (looking at you, The Idol), and some shocking cancellations of popular series. Two significant strikes with game-changing implications occurred, and one platform made a decisive comeback to mitigate losses, potentially serving as a lesson for other services.

Let's delve into the significant shifts and biggest streaming trends observed in the past year:

Anime, Animated Shows, Sci-fi, and Horror Dominated Streaming

A Still From The Last of Us (Photo Credits: HBO)

2023 witnessed a surge in popularity for anime and superhero shows not affiliated with Marvel or DC. Shows like One Piece (Netflix), The Boys spinoff Gen V (Prime Video), Invincible (Prime Video), Unicorn: Warriors Eternal (Max), Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix), and more had a significant impact. Horror and sci-fi continued to solidify their fan bases with shows like Chucky (Peacock), Silo (Apple TV+), Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Apple TV+), The Curse (Paramount+), Foundation (Apple TV+), and The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix) garnering critical acclaim. HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us from the 2013 video game, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, proved to be one of the best videogame adaptations, receiving praise and high ratings. Google Year in Search 2023: Barbie, Oppenheimer Top the List of Most Searched Movies Globally, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Make The Cut.

Fall of Hyped New Shows, Shocking Cancellations, and Fitting Farewells

A Still From The Idol (Photo Credits: HBO)