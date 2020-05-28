George Floyd Death: Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Zoe Kravitz, Viola Davis and Other Celebs Voice their Anger Over the Horrific Incident

It's the 21st century that we live in and yet some African Americans have to fight for their freedom. The tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has triggered a wave of outburst with protestors demanding justice for a 46-year-old black man who died in police custody. The terrifying video of his death spread like a wildfire on social media and it showed the police officer driving his knee into Floyd's neck as the handcuffed man repeatedly kept saying he can't breathe. False News Swirls Around Minneapolis Officer in Fatal Arrest.
Minneapolis mayor had clarified that four officers who were involved in this tragedy were fired but Ben Crump, the attorney who's representing Floyd's family has called in for their arrests. Hollywood celebs were equally stunned and startled to hear about this horrific incident and some of them took to their social media accounts to voice their outbursts. Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Viola Davis and other prominent celebs reacted to the tragic incident while reminding everyone that 'America is not the land of the free'.
In 2017, we partnered with @TVOne and creator/executive producer @LemuelPlummer for his docu-series #TwoSides. A series examining the fatal police encounters involving #EricGarner, #EzellFord, #JohnCrawford and #SandraBland. We're praying for the family of #GeorgeFloyd and those who have been impacted by police brutality! Click the link in our bio to watch #TwoSides on the TV One app. #EnoughIsEnough #EndPoliceBrutality #BlackLivesMatter 🎨@bychenelle 🎥@tvonetv 🔁@juveeproductions
GEORGE FLOYD my heart breaks for you and your family. #policebrutality needs to stop. #sayhisname
Until he died... the police officers face says it all... the disregard of human life... human black life... Why is it when the police show up for black men murder can easily be put into the equation… On the other hand when a young white teen walks into a church sits down and worships with the members a few minutes later pulls out a high-powered weapon and murders innocent black people while they were worshiping God... The cops showed up apprehend him and take him to get something to eat and he is unscathed... our hearts break every single day… We cannot stay silent!
George Floyd was killed at the hands of 4 officers in Minneapolis on Monday. The video is abhorrent. He should be alive. Getting killed by the police is the 6th leading cause of death of young black men in this country. White friends: We can’t let our discomfort, ego, or belief that this work doesn’t include us, prevent us from acknowledging our privilege and that we have the burden of dismantling white supremacy. We do. We can not be complacent. We can not be silent. We need to have this conversation with our families and friend and coworkers. Let’s turn outrage into action. It starts with texting FLOYD to 55156 to demand that the officers who murdered George Floyd are arrested and charged. The link in my bio was compiled by @sarahsophief and has tangible things we can all do to educate ourselves (articles, films, who to follow on social media, organizations that need our funding, etc...) and disrupt the system from which we benefit. #georgefloyd
Police have not identified the officers but Derek Chauvin is the officer who was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck. He's being represented by lawyer Tom Kelly.