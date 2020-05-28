George Floyd Death: Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Zoe Kravitz, Viola Davis and Other Celebs Voice their Anger Over the Horrific Incident
Justin Bieber, Cardi B and others react to George Floyd's Tragic Death (Photo Credits; Instagram)

It's the 21st century that we live in and yet some African Americans have to fight for their freedom. The tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has triggered a wave of outburst with protestors demanding justice for a 46-year-old black man who died in police custody. The terrifying video of his death spread like a wildfire on social media and it showed the police officer driving his knee into Floyd's neck as the handcuffed man repeatedly kept saying he can't breathe. False News Swirls Around Minneapolis Officer in Fatal Arrest.

Minneapolis mayor had clarified that four officers who were involved in this tragedy were fired but Ben Crump, the attorney who's representing Floyd's family has called in for their arrests. Hollywood celebs were equally stunned and startled to hear about this horrific incident and some of them took to their social media accounts to voice their outbursts. Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Viola Davis and other prominent celebs reacted to the tragic incident while reminding everyone that 'America is not the land of the free'.

Check Out their Reactions

  Cardi B

Viola Davis

Justin Bieber

Zoe Kravitz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

GEORGE FLOYD my heart breaks for you and your family. #policebrutality needs to stop. #sayhisname

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

John Boyega

Jamie Foxx

Mandy Moore

 

View this post on Instagram

 

George Floyd was killed at the hands of 4 officers in Minneapolis on Monday. The video is abhorrent. He should be alive. Getting killed by the police is the 6th leading cause of death of young black men in this country. White friends: We can’t let our discomfort, ego, or belief that this work doesn’t include us, prevent us from acknowledging our privilege and that we have the burden of dismantling white supremacy. We do. We can not be complacent. We can not be silent. We need to have this conversation with our families and friend and coworkers. Let’s turn outrage into action. It starts with texting FLOYD to 55156 to demand that the officers who murdered George Floyd are arrested and charged. The link in my bio was compiled by @sarahsophief and has tangible things we can all do to educate ourselves (articles, films, who to follow on social media, organizations that need our funding, etc...) and disrupt the system from which we benefit. #georgefloyd

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

 

Police have not identified the officers but Derek Chauvin is the officer who was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck. He's being represented by lawyer Tom Kelly.