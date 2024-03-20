Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire marks the fifth installment in the Ghostbusters franchise. Directed by Gil Kenan, it serves as the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife and unfolds two years after the events depicted in the 2021 release. Featuring a cast including Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace, among others, this supernatural comedy has garnered a mixed response from critics. While some have labelled it as a ‘misshapen hybrid’, others have praised its ability to ‘carefully balance laughs and scares’. Ghostbusters – Frozen Empire Final Trailer: Paul Rudd and Original Crew Set To Battle New Threat in NY(Watch Video).

The premise of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire as shared by Sony Pictures reads, “In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family decide to leave Summerville, Oklahoma and go back to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – and help the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level! But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.” Ahead of the film’s worldwide release, which is set to happen on March 22, here’s a look at what the critics have said about this film.

Empire: “There was potential here, but Frozen Empire is an overpopulated mish-mash, with too many heroes to wrangle. What’s left is a bit of a gooey mess. We’ve been slimed.”

Variety: ““Frozen Empire” has enough going on in it to connect, but now that Jason Reitman and company have brought this series back to life, it’s time to re-infuse it with the spirit that Kumail Nanjiani brings. In a “Ghostbusters” film, the laughter should be more than just a ghost of itself.”

The Hollywood Reporter: “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire doesn’t mess with the well-honed formula, carefully balancing its laughs and scares in the breezy manner that makes for pleasurable, if lightweight, viewing.”

The Independent: “But, be assured, Frozen Empire is a notable improvement on Afterlife – funny, silly, and a little scary, with its pockets full of hand-built doodahs and the occasional excursion into the realm of pseudo-mythology and parapsychology.”

Screen Daily: “Much could be forgiven if Frozen Empire was as mischievously funny as the 1984 film. But in the attempt to bring this series back to life, the recent pictures have demonstrated a stifling reverence for the original, mistaking direct references for a true capture of its anarchic spirit. The sporadically funny Frozen Empire, like Afterlife before it, is more concerned with maintaining the intellectual property’s commercial viability than understanding its initial appeal.”

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire premiered worldwide in New York City on March 14. It is set to be released globally on March 22.

