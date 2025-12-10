Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar, hit the theatres on December 5, 2025. The Aditya Dhar directorial received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. However, the action thriller has been performing well at the box office. After the release, senior journalist Anupama Chopra of The Hollywood Reporter India shared her disappointing review of Dhurandhar, calling it an exhausting, relentless and frenzied espionage thriller with shrill nationalism and inflammatory anti-Pakistan narratives." ‘Dhurandhar’ Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Explodes in Spurts in Aditya Dhar’s Exhaustingly Violent and Politically Questionable Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Just days after her review, Dr Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of RPSG Group and owner of The Hollywood Reporter India, shared his review of Dhurandhar and gave a shoutout to the team. Now, political commentator and internet personality Abhijit Iyer-Mitra has reacted to Sanjiv Goenka praising Ranveer Singh's film.

Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Points OT Sanjiv Goenka’s ‘Dhuradhar’ Praise

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Abhijit Iyer-Mitra re-shared Sanjiv Goenka's recent post featuring his review of Dhurandhar and wrote, "Sanjiv here, owns Hollywood Reporter - of which Anupama Chopra is the Chief Editor. Damage Control?"

What Sanjiv Goenka Said About Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’

Sanjiv Goenka, who recently watched Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, took to his X handle and sang praises about the action thriller in his review. He hailed the film for its "hard-hitting narrative and stellar performances." Goenka wrote, "

Watched #Dhurandhar and loved it. A hard-hitting narrative, stellar performances and incredible craft. @RanveerOfficial delivers an authentic and powerful performance. Big kudos to @AdityaDharFilms, @B62Studios, @jiostudios and the entire cast. Special mention to Akshaye Khanna, who continues to win over Gen Z with that undeniable ‘aura’. Also great to see the songs trending as chartbusters. Congratulations to @saregamaglobal. Excited for Part 2."

Abhijit Iyer-Mitra’s Reaction to Sanjiv Goenka’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Review

Sanjiv here, owns Hollywood Reporter - of which Anupama Chopra is the Chief Editor. Damage Control? https://t.co/P0qUtbyvu8 — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) December 9, 2025

What Anupama Chopra Said About ‘Dhurandhar’

Anupama Chopra shared her review on the YouTube channel of The Hollywood Reporter India and said, "Directed by Aditya Dhar, who six years ago delivered the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, this three hour thirty four minute film is only Part 1, with Part 2 arriving in March. Aditya tactically weaves in real events like the Kandahar hijacking, the 2001 Praliament attack and the 26/11 recordings to push buttons harder, but the mix of fat and flamoyance proves both dangerous and clunky."

Anupama further added, "Ranveer Singh plays Hamza, an undercover operative who infiltrates Karachi's Lyari underworld, while a spectacular cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun fills out a Gotham-like world of gang rivalry, ISI Machinations and extreme violence." However, a lot of netizens who watched the film in theatres disagreed with Anupama Chopra's review and praised the engaging storyline and commended the performances of the entire cast.

For the unversed, Sanjiv Goenka-backed RSPG also owns Saregama India, the label behind Dhurandhar's music. The film critic has also taken down her review of Dhaurandhar amid the ongoing backlash.

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Update

Chinmayi Sripada Shares Her Thoughts on Anupama Chopra’s Review of 'Dhurandhar'

Playback singer Chinmayi Sripada, who is quite active on social media, also shared her thoughts about the ongoing backlash surrounding Anupama Chopra's review of Dhurandhar. She wrote on X, "In solidarity with Anupama Chopra One can agree or disagree with a review but bloodhounds and hyenas are better than the humans claiming to protect this country. May this country be cleansed of the vile bigots." ‘Dhurandhar’: Is That Nandu From ‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin’? Gaurav Gera Shocks Fans With His Unrecognisable Makeover in Ranveer Singh-Starrer (View Pics).

Chinmayi Sripada on Anupama Chopra Receiving Backlash Over Her ‘Dhurandhar’ Review

In solidarity with Anupama Chopra One can agree or disagree with a review but bloodhounds and hyenas are better than the humans claiming to protect this country. May this country be cleansed of the vile bigots. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 9, 2025

More About ‘Dhurandhar’

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is undoubtedly one of the most hyped up releases of 2025. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in lead roles. Dhurandhar is inspired by real-life incidents of Indian intelligence agents and their counter terrorism operations in Pakistan.

