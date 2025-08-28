New Delhi, August 28: Nissan stopped the production of its R35 GT-R model globally 18 years. The Nissan R35 GT-R 'Godzilla' was a high-performance sports car made by the Japanese automaker. Despite Nissan Motor ending the production of the units, it is said that the name would return in the future.

Nissan R35 GT-R 'Godzilla' had around 48,000 units made during its long-running production course, and with just a team of nine craftsmen called "Takumi", skilled in assembling the R35 GT-R engines into all 48,000 produced units at Nissan's plant in Yokohama, Japan. Hyundai Motor US Expansion: South Korean Automotive Giant To Invest USD 26 Billion to United States in Next 4 Years Focusing on Steel, Automobiles and Robotics

Nissan R35 GT-R 'Godzilla' Key Achievements

Nissan R35 GT-R, the latest model, was produced as a Premium Edition T-Spec painted in Midnight Purple in Japan. When Nissan was introduced, its high-performance sports car became widely known globally. It had won several titles. 2007 the vehicle completed production, setting one of the fastest laps of 7 minutes and 38 seconds at Germany's Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit. The Nissan R35 GT-R had achieved a 7-minute and 29-second lap for the first time in 2008.

In Motorsports history, the car had set multiple records, including a 2013 Blancpain GT Series Pro-Am victory, a 2015 Bathurst 12 Hour race win, Japan’s Super GT Championship win for 5 GT500 titles and 3 GT300 class. The car won 5 Super Taikyu endurance races in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2022. Mahindra Aerostructures Secures Contract To Manufacture Main Fuselage for Airbus H125 Helicopters, Boosting ‘Make in India’ Initiative.

Nissan R35 GT-R 'Godzilla' Specifications and Features

Nissan R35 GT-R was updated frequently, with each version offering the most powerful powertrain possible. The model launched in 2007 offered 473 bhp power, and 10 years later, the 2017 model started generating 562 bhp power. The R35 GT-R Nismo became the most powerful version of the R35 series with 591 bhp.

