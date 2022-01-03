Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts was also a return to a host of memories for many. A lot of adults of this generation have grown up either reading the books or watching the movies. It was almost as if we lived through the time with Harry and fought the Dark Lord alongside him. Books are from a time when there was no social media for that matter and yet it's still so enchanting. That's the magic, the pun is totally intended here. The books also gave wings to people's imagination. Till date there are several fanfictions emerging from the characters of the this universe. Some of the pairings, in case of romantic fanfics, are quite shocking while others make you melt. As Voldemort is trending today, we thought of telling you about five such fanfictions around him which are definitely intriguing. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary – Return to Hogwarts Review: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint Reunite for a Special That’s Part Nostalgia, Part Monotony.

Most of these fanfictions are about minimising the damage before it even begins to manifest. Or in other words help Tom Riddle not take the dark path to power at the source. Often people have talked about how fortunate Harry was as despite being an orphan and savagely treated by the Dursleys, he still had a home. Riddle was an outcome of a love potion and was abandoned when the spell wore off. He felt unwanted for the most part of his existence as a child which fuelled his darkness further.

Last Lord Of The Sun

When Albus Dumbledore meets Tom at Wool's Orphanage and watches him proudly parrot his achievements which are not borderline evil, he decides to mentor the kid rather than abandon him. The motive was to stray him away from the dark path. You can read the fanfiction here.

If Them's The Rules

The war has left Harry Potter deeply scarred. When he can't take it any more, he travels in time to raise Tom Riddle the right way. While the intention is novel, the project may not be as Tom doesn't associate either with Love Or Family. The fanfiction explores the mental trauma and issues Tom goes through as a kid and Harry's job as a caregiver. Dumbledore often said love is a potent potion, read the fanfiction here to know if that proves right.

Benefits of Old Laws

When Voldemort returns to a body, he is a lot calmer and calculative than the abrasive and aggressive version we know from the books. He uses the old laws to get what he wants which makes things difficult for Harry Potter. Reason being, how do you fight an evil who isn't playing it out the way he should? The exceptional bit about this fanfic is Voldemort is a still power-hungry savage but he plays out his cards deftly! Read it here.

Exitus Acta Probat

One of the most interesting line of stories for Tom Riddle is his pairing with Hermoine Granger. There are many time travel stories where Hermoine is thrown back in time, sometimes unwittingly, and she faces the intimidating young Riddle in Hogwarts. It's a very well-written fanfic and deserves a read. Check it out here. Emma Watson Recalls Wanting to Quit Harry Potter Franchise, Says ‘I Think I Was Scared’.

The Root of All Evil Is Love

What we love the most in this fanfiction world of Harry Potter is that it is rich in diversity. There are romantic pairings of characters you wouldn't even dream of and a Tom Riddle-Harry Potter one could qualify for that. Known by fans an Tomarry, this particular fiction has Harry thrown in the past and under the influence of a love potion. A neatly written fic, which only gets better with every page turn. It's unputdownable but we aren't a fan of the ending though. Read it here.

We are sure there must be more such interesting fanfics. Do share your list.

