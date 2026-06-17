Has Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Sentence Been Reduced Again? Here's What We Know

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the prominent hip-hop mogul and entrepreneur, could be out of federal prison sooner than previously anticipated. The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has updated his projected release date to February 23, 2028, a further reduction from earlier schedules. Combs, 56, is currently incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey, where he is serving a 50-month sentence. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Sexually Assaulting Former Child Actor 20 Years Ago in New Lawsuit.

This latest adjustment follows a series of changes to his initial release projections, offering a glimmer of hope for the music figure whose legal battles continue to draw global attention.

Sean Combs to Be Released From Prison in February 2028?

Indeed, official records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, most recently updated, show Sean 'Diddy' Combs' release date as February 23, 2028. This date represents the latest revision in a timeline that has seen several shifts. Combs was originally slated for release on June 4, 2028, a date that was later adjusted to April 25, 2028, then April 15, 2028, before arriving at the current February 23, 2028, listing.

While the BOP typically does not provide case-specific explanations for such changes, federal prison consultants and reports suggest these reductions are often attributed to factors such as “good conduct time,” credit for time served before sentencing, and participation in authorized institutional programs. Combs has reportedly been engaged in rehabilitative efforts, including the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP).

The Conviction and Legal Fight

Combs began serving his sentence after being convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the federal Mann Act. He was acquitted of more severe charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which carried the potential for decades-long penalties. On October 3, 2025, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him to 50 months in prison and imposed a USD 500,000 fine, alongside five years of supervised release.

His legal team has aggressively pursued an appeal of the conviction, arguing that the 50-month sentence was “draconian” and that his actions were protected under First Amendment free speech provisions. An appeal hearing was set for April 9, 2026, before a three-judge panel in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Combs' lawyer, Juda Engelmayer, told Us Weekly recently that the music mogul has remained “remarkably positive” and “hopeful,” focusing heavily on the appeal process.

Potential for Even Earlier Release

Experts suggest that Combs' release timeline could be further impacted by his participation in the RDAP. According to attorney Scott Rosenblum, not involved in the case, inmates who successfully complete the RDAP can potentially reduce their sentence by up to 12 months. Based on his original June 2028 projection, this could mean an even earlier release, possibly as early as June 4, 2027, if he completes the program and maintains a clean disciplinary record. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Nicknames: From Diddy to Puffy, Names the American Rapper Charged With Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Has Been Known by Through the Years.

As of June 17, 2026, Combs continues to serve his sentence while his legal team actively challenges the conviction, with additional updates regarding his appeal expected later this year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).