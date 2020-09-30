Yet another devastating news of 2020 comes as Helen Reddy, the Australian singer renowned for singing the feminist anthem "I Am Woman" passed away aged 78. Reddy died on Tuesday, September 29 in Los Angeles as confirmed by her family in a statement on Facebook. The statement read, " “She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever." The news of Reddy's passing has come as shock to her fans and friends from Hollywood. Abhilash, Noted Lyricist and Writer Dies Of Cancer.

The Australian-born singer had an illustrious career and apart from singing the famous track "I am Woman", she was also known for hits such as “Ain’t No Way To Treat a Lady,” “Delta Dawn,” “Angie Baby” among others. Reddy had also won the best female vocal pop performance Grammy Award for “I Am Woman" in 1973 and while she may have left for heavenly abode, her voice and musical legacy will live on forever.

Tributes poured in for the legendary singer as celebrities such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Patricia Arquette, Jennifer Tilly among others took to social media to express their condolences. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram to express grief over Helen Reddy's passing and wrote, "Rest easy Helen. We will carry it forward" along with the lyrics of "I am Woman". Here are more celebs who shared posts in memory of the veteran singer. Dame Diana Rigg Dies at 82, Game Of Thrones Actress Passed Away Peacefully With Family By Side, Says Rep.

Jamie Lee Curtis:

Jennifer Tilly:

Aw, Helen Reddy passed away. We used to sing “Delta Dawn” walking home from school. And we tried to emulate her insouciance & swagger. Which was hard cuz we were only kids & didn’t really understand the song. But that didn’t matter. We just loved her & wanted to be cool like her. pic.twitter.com/3S4AMCk0io — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) September 30, 2020

Patricia Arquette:

Helen Reddy retired from performing in the 1990s through her evergreen numbers she continued to entertain generations. Reddy's voice and her songs will be cherished for generations to come. May your soul rest in peace, Helen Reddy.

