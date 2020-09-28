Renowned writer and lyricist Abhilash passed away on September 28 after battling cancer for over a year. The famed songwriter had been diagnosed with liver cancer and was bed-ridden for the last 10 months as reported by Times of India. Abhilash was known for his work on films such as Laal Chooda (1984), Hulchul (1995) and Jeete Hain Shaan Se (1988). The writer's family had been going through a time and it was recently reported that they were seeking financial help for his treatment. SP Balasubrahmanyam, Popular Singer and Actor, Dies At 74.

The music industry recently faced a big blow with the sudden passing of veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and now the death of Abhilash is certainly another sad news for the industry. Lyricist Abhilash was born on 13 March 1946 in Delhi. At the age of twelve in student life, Abhilash started writing poems. His real name was Om Prakash and he also had several ghazals and stories published under this name in newspapers before the onset of his career in the music industry. Vadivel Balaji Dies at 45, Comedian Suffered Cardiac Arrest.

The lyricist had popularly written the track "Itni Shakti Humein Dena Daata" from the film Ankush. He was honoured with several accolades for screenwriting and songwriting in his career. We offer our condolences to Abhilash's family and wish them prayers and strength amid this trying time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2020 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).