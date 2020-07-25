Congratulations are in order for Demi Lovato and her beau Max Ehrich for the two got engaged recently and surprised their fans. Honestly, we were not expecting this surprise given their whirlwind relationship that began earlier this year. Not only their fans, but also their family members are super happy with the fact that the two took to their relationship to the next level. "Demi’s family is so happy for her. Max is everything Demi’s ever wanted, she’s finally met her Prince Charming,” a source told HollywoodLife. While we didn't see this coming, their folks knew that they will be engaged soon. “It’s very fast but her family isn’t surprised. They all kind of knew it was coming because Demi has been saying that he’s the one,” the source was further quoted.

The current global pandemic, which has forced a lot of couples to be with each other constantly has done no good for their relationship. In the past few months, we have witnessed so many marriages coming to an end. However, Demi and Max's relationship stood the test of time clearly. “They’re all very grateful that Max has come into Demi’s life and the timing couldn’t be better. The past few months, with all the isolation, has been hard on a lot of people but Demi and Max have found a silver lining. They’ve been able to spend all this time together and that’s been a huge blessing in so many ways,” the insider further revealed to the entertainment portal. Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Get Engaged! Here's Looking At the Couple's Love-Filled Pictures That Prove the Duo Are Made for Each Other.

We won't miss talking about the engagement ring. Reportedly, Max went all out in giving his bride-to-be the most amazing engagement ring. Top celebrity jeweller George Khalife revealed to HL that the ring that he gave to Demi is around $1 million, with a centre diamond stone that is at least 10 carats. Woah! Well, we congratulate Demi and Max for their engagement. Can't wait to hear the wedding bells.

