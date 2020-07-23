In the otherwise depressing time of coronavirus, we finally got some good news as singer Demi Lovato got engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich as she made the big announcement on social media. The songstress took to Instagram to share adorable pictures from their beachside engagement and also gave us a glimpse of the big rock that Max proposed her with. The lovebirds have been together since a while now and this news made Lovato's fans dance with joy. The duo were all smiles in their gorgeous engagement pictures and even shared a lovely kiss. In her post announcing their engagement, Demi wrote "I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!" Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Are Engaged! Singer Flaunts Her Engagement Ring and Shares Pics of the Beachside Proposal.

Demi and Max first reported to be dating back in March. After the reports came out, the duo was seen on each other's Instagram posts often but the official confirmation of their relationship happened with their appearance together in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck with U" music video. Demi also had accidentally walked in on Max's live session once which had further confirmed the news. Their engagement news now comes as a big moment and we are more than thrilled for this adorable couple. As we celebrate their engagement, here's looking at their romantic pictures together. Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Unintentionally Confirm Their Relationship On Instagram Live, Video Goes Viral!

The Big Engagement!

Adorable Sunset Kisses!

Pool Time With Love!

View this post on Instagram ilysfmiai @maxehrich.. ❤️😝🥰 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 28, 2020 at 7:10pm PDT

What Date Nights Should Look Like..

View this post on Instagram mi amor A post shared by MaxEhrich (@maxehrich) on Jul 3, 2020 at 9:25pm PDT

Love In the Time Of Quarantine!

Demi and Max Giving Couple Goals!

View this post on Instagram 🤍 A post shared by MaxEhrich (@maxehrich) on Jun 28, 2020 at 8:53pm PDT

These pictures are proof that what Demi and Max have is special and we couldn't be more happier for the couple as they are ready to take their relationship forward. A big congratulations to Demi and Max!

