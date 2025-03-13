Los Angeles, March 13: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has cleared the air around her health. After the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer, 32, shared a TikTok video of herself roasting a whole chicken, fans expressed concern over her "shaking" throughout the clip. Demi Lovato assures fans she’s 'Okay' after they spot her 'shaking' in new video.

Los Angeles, March 12 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has cleared the air around her health. After the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer, 32, shared a TikTok video of herself roasting a whole chicken, fans expressed concern over her "shaking" throughout the clip. However, she assured her fans she's "okay”, reports ‘Variety’. ‘Black Widow’ Star Scarlett Johansson on Refusing Selfies With Fans: 'It Offends a Lot of People'.

“Today we are making a whole roasted chicken. It seems really overwhelming, but it’s not. We’re gonna have fun, and I’m telling myself this because I feel overwhelmed”, said Lovato with a laugh at the start of the video. As she began to cook, the Grammy-nominated musician accidentally turned on her stove instead of the oven before telling the camera, "I'm just nervous”. As per ‘Variety’, Demi Lovato was a bit grossed out by the raw chicken while removing the insides, and her hands are visibly trembling during many close-up shots throughout the video. One fan took notice and wrote in the comments section, "I'm afraid of seeing her shaking that hard”. Demi Lovato Birthday: American Singer and Songwriter Was Born To Sing and Slay (View Pics).

"I’m okay! I promise”, Demi Lovato responded in another comment, and considering she was admittedly nervous, it's understandable that she got a little shaky. In the post's caption, she further acknowledged the challenges faced in the video. "On ‘Cooking With Demi’ we are all about facing our fears”, she wrote. “Today we did that by trying out a recipe for a whole roasted chicken. It wasn’t pretty at times, but it wasn’t nearly as overwhelming as I thought it would be and I’m really proud to have this recipe in my back pocket now”.

Speaking to ‘People’ in September 2024, Demi Lovato, who's been quite open in the past about struggles with mental health and substance abuse, got candid about how she's long been "very, very honest" with fans, noting that she's shown "vulnerability throughout (her) life”. “I've shared a lot with people, and I've realized that my experiences don't define me”, she said in the interview centered on her Child Star documentary, which focused on the highs and lows faced by young people in the entertainment business.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2025 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).