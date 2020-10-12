It's Hugh Jackman's birthday today and call us stereotypical or anything but Wolverine is the first name that tags along with his name. Now that the actor has been our beloved Wolverine for so many years, it's difficult to name another actor who could've nailed this character as well as him. Jackman was a fan favourite and his portrayal of Wolverine in X-Men movies was unmatched. While the actor has bid adieu to his role and he probably had the best farewell one can expect for any reel character, there are hopes still dangling if he'll decide to return for one last time. When ‘Wolverine’ Hugh Jackman Called Shah Rukh Khan ‘God’ in This Throwback Video.

Jackman's Wolverine was apt. While the X-Men creators jumbled up the entire film series by casting in multiple actors for same roles, Hugh was the only name who returned with his original character. His last movie as Wolverine, Logan, was critically well-acclaimed and fans paid a rather emotional goodbye to their favourite superhero. There are so many amazing scenes and best moments to think of now that we are reminiscing his portrayal. From fight scenes to emotional ones, Hugh did an amazing job with his act and it's time we pick and name a few of those. Hugh Jackman in Talks to Play Ferrari Founder in Michael Mann’s Upcoming Racing Drama.

As Hugh Jackman gets ready to celebrate his big birthday, we take a moment to remember all our personal favourite Wolverine scenes. So go ahead and start enjoying...

Wolverine vs Spike Fight Scene

The One Where We're Introduced to Wolverine

His Epic Fight with Lady Deathstrike

Let's Not Forget his Cameo

Wolverine vs Deadpool

Logan vs X-24

Goodbye Logan

Hugh Jackman's birthday is a good reason to run a marathon of his Wolverine movies. Logan will forever have a special place in our hearts but the fan in us refuses to admit if we have bid him adieu for good. The fan is us would always wonder if the actor will decide to reprise his role once again. Yes, we know he's dead but when has that stopped any Hollywood writer?

Though it's a long shot, let's hope it happens someday. Until then, Happy Birthday, Hugh Jackman. Have a great one.

