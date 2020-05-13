When ‘Wolverine’ Hugh Jackman Called Shah Rukh Khan ‘God’ in This Throwback Video

Shah Rukh Khan with Hugh Jackman (Photo Credit: File Image)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman have always been in a mutual admiration club. There have been occasions when the actors have complimented each on public platforms and in interviews. Hugh Jackman is quite popular in India for his role of Wolverine in the X-Men franchise, with Logan being his last appearance as the mutant in the series. When asked who he want to take up the adamantium claws next, Jackman had once suggested King Khan! Hugh Jackman Is Not Interested in Reprising Wolverine's Role In Future X-Men Films.

But before that, in 2011, Jackman went on to refer Shah Rukh Khan as 'God' in a public event. This happened during the FICCI awards, that had Bollywood celebs in attendance with the Hollywood star being the special guest of honour. The evening saw him get presented with FICCI Frames Excellence International Honour award. While accepting the award from Karan Johar, Jackman said that while when someone gets an award, they usually thank God first. But if he did that there, half the room would think he was talking about Shah Rukh Khan, before throwing a playful nod in SRK's direction.

Later, that evening, Jackman also presented the Best Actor awards to both Shah Rukh Khan (for My Name is Khan) and Vidya Balan (Ishqiya). The moment also saw the trio shaking a leg for the pleasure of the viewers present. From Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One to Jacqueline Fernandez’s Drive, 7 Films That Were Meant to Kickstart a Franchise Only for Box Office to Spoil the Party.

Shah Rukh Khan has also been very gracious in his praise of Mr Wolverine. In a Facebook post, he once told Jackman, "Hugh Jackman my friend you can dance...sing...act...fight better than anyone else in the world. You are Wolverine..the one and only."