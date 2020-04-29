Irrfan Khan Demise: Jurassic World Director Colin Trevorrow Condoles the Actor's Death, Remembers a Beautiful Exchange From Their Last Interaction

Colin Trevorrow, Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

One of the finest actors of his generation, who shined not only in Bollywood but also Hollywood, Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday, April 29. The actor lost his life to colon infection and passed away aged 53. Irrfan's death has come as a shock to his fans as well and his industry colleagues who will dearly miss the actor's incredible work as well as his amazing off-screen persona. Bollywood celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor took to social media to express their grief over his passing as they condoled his death. Khan shared screen spaced with many of these Bollywood celebs who are now saddened by his death.

While Irrfan gave some memorable performances in Bollywood, his contribution in Hollywood too has been amazing. The actor gave brilliant performances in films such as Life Of Pi, The Namesake, Jurassic World, Inferno among others. Hearing about his death, Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow expressed his condolences on social media. The filmmaker also revealed a beautiful exchange he had with Khan during their last interaction. He wrote, "A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember "the wonderful aspects of our existence" in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing."

Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing. pic.twitter.com/8eAsSOO9Ie — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan as Simon Masrani, CEO of the Masrani Corporation and the owner of Jurassic World in the film starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Nick Robinson in lead.

Irrfan had been battling cancer since the past few years but was said to be recovering well after extensive treatment he received in 2019. The actor's loss is now being condoled by netizens and several prominent personalities on social media.