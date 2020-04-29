Remembering Irrfan Khan: 'What Always Hurts The Most Is Not Taking A Moment To Say Goodbye'; Movie Dialogues Of The Actor That Are Golden Life Lessons

Irrfan Khan in The Lunchbox (Photo Credits: File Image)

Prolific actor Irrfan Khan has passed away at the age of 53, while battling a rare type of cancer. He breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai while being surrounded by the people he loved. The Padma Shri and National Film Award-winning actor has not only worked in some of the best movies at home turf, but has also represented India in foreign films. He was truly a remarkable actor with a certain deadpan style of comedy. His dialogue deliver was subtle and powerful. There is not a film where you'd see him ham it up.

Remembering Irrfan Khan today, we are listing down a few dialogues of his. These dialogues from various movies, aren't just points that drove the plot, but they are also life lessons. Of course, credit to the writers for penning these down. But, Irrfan's acting skills and the way he said these words made them even more memorable. Also, Check Out These Memorable Bollywood Performances of the Actor That Showcased His Unmatched Skills, From Haasil to Angrezi Medium.

"I Suppose, In The End, The Whole Of Life Becomes An Act Of Letting Go, But What Always Hurts The Most Is Not Taking A Moment To Say Goodbye." - Life Of Pi "The Key To A Happy Life Is To Accept You Are Never Actually In Control." - Jurassic World "Neend Na Mashooka Ki Tarah Hoti Hai, Waqt Na Do Toh Bura Maanke Chali Jaati Hai." - Jazbaa "Rishton Mein Bharosa Aur Mobile Pe Network Na Ho Toh Log Game Khelne Lagte Hai." - Jazbaa "Chot Khaya Hua Dost Dushman Se Zyada Khatarnak Hota Hai." - Gunday

Irrfan has worked in movies like Jurassic World, Life Of Pi, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox which earned him international fame. Critical acclaim was never tough for Irrfan to acquire.