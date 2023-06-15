Friends star Jennifer Aniston is feeling "happy, healthy and fulfilled". The 54-year-old actress is feeling upbeat about life, as she's "thriving personally and professionally", reports 'Female First UK'. A source told 'Us Weekly': "(Jennifer is) in a great place. She's happy, healthy and fulfilled by her career, family and friends". Jennifer Aniston Birthday Special: From Rachel Green to Sarah O'Reilly, 5 Best Performances of the FRIENDS Star!.

As per 'Female First UK', Jennifer has been through plenty of ups and downs in her personal life, including high-profile break-ups from Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt.

However, she's feeling really optimistic about life at the moment, and the former Friends actress is really happy with where she's at in her career. FRIENDS Stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer ‘Let Their Feelings Play Out’ on Screen Despite Their Crushing on Each Other- Here’s Why.

The insider shared: "(She's) been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally."

Jennifer also retains hope that she'll find love in her 50s.

The source said: "In her gut, Jen believes she'll eventually meet the right person."

Jennifer previously revealed that she feels better today than she did in her "20s or 30s".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2023 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).