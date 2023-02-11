Jennifer Aniston is an actor who knows how to keep her characters entertaining. Starting off with starring in FRIENDS, she has had a long career that has seen some many fine roles from her, and she has constantly delivered some entertaining performances everytime. Often venturing into the realm of comedy, Anniston always delivers. Murder Mystery 2 Trailer: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Are Back to Solve Another Crazy Whodunnit! (Watch Video).

Playing roles in films like We're the Millers and having her breakout role in FRIENDS as Rachel Green, this is a filmography filled with some really fun performances. So, to celebrate Jennifer Aniston's 54th birthday, let's take a look at five of her best performances.

Annie Hughes (The Iron Giant)

While not on screen, Aniston lent her voice to the role of Annie Hughes in The Iron Giant. Proving that she is a capable voice actress here, Aniston tapped into a more paternal side with Annie that makes this performance such a treat to watch unfold.

Julia Harris (Horrible Bosses)

In an all-star cast, Aniston manages to reign with her antagonistic take on Julia Harris. Horrible Bosses is filled with memorable performances, but its Aniston's take on Julia that makes her so great in this role. Quite unusual from what she usually picks, but this is one diabolical performance.

Jennifer Grogan (Marley and Me)

Better get the tissues out for this one, because Marly and Me is a film that will definitely make you cry. Playing the role of Jennifer Grogan, her chemistry with Owen Wilson makes for a great romance. With showcasing a more emotional side of her too with this movie, the film is just a great watch.

Sarah O'Reilly (We're the Millers)

We're the Millers is a road trip comedy that should be watched by everyone at least once. Aniston playing the role of Sarah, who volunteers to act as a mother of 2 in order to smuggle drugs, this is an iconic film that has stood the test of time.

Rachel Green (FRIENDS)

What can be said about Aniston in FRIENDS that hasn't already been said yet. A hilarious performance mixed in with a really fun character arc, Aniston nails the role of a rich brat who learns the hardships of life. It's a role that made her into the star she is today, and Rachel is probably one of the most iconic sitcom characters of all time too. Jennifer Aniston Looks Hot as Allure's Cover Girl; Check Out Some of Her Other Best Magazine Covers!

Jennifer Aniston is a great talent, and we can't wait to see what she does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish her a very happy birthday.

