Jessica Alba Birthday Special: Taking A Look At Very Interesting Facts About The Actress Turned Entrepreneur

On Jessica's birthday, we take a look at some interesting facts about her life (picture credit - Instagram)

Many might know Jessica alba as an actress, but her talents are not limited to acting. She also has very good business acumen. Jessica alba is one talented woman. The fact that she is an actress and also an entrepreneur says it all. Over the years, Jessica has worked extremely hard in both the fields and has created an inspiring life for herself (not to forget that impressive net worth).

The actress turned entrepreneur is celebrating her 39th birthday today. As she gets a year older, let's take a look at some interesting facts about her life.

Friends got Jessica into acting

It was Jessica's friends that got her into acting. Jessica took part in an acting competition when she 11 after her friends encouraged her. She won the competition and began taking acting classes. The rest, as we know is history. Jessica Alba Likes Getting Detached from the Entertainment World.

She was kidnapped for real

This one time Jessica was kidnapped while shooting for flipper in Australia. The actress received threatening calls, and was eventually kidnapped from the show’s set. She was found unharmed in a truck the very same day. You won't hear her talk about this incident at all.

No-nudity clause

Jessica has been named as one of the sexiest actresses alive quite many times. However, she is quite modest and even has a no-nudity clause in her contracts.

Jessica loves some outdoor activities

Jessica also loves some outdoor activities. She is an avid swimmer and a certified scuba diver.

We wish Jessica a very happy birthday. We hope she is keeping it low-key given the current COVID-19 outbreak all around the world.