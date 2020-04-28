Jessica Alba Birthday Special: Taking A Look At Very Interesting Facts About The Actress Turned Entrepreneur

Many might know Jessica alba as an actress, but her talents are not limited to acting. She also has very good business acumen. Jessica alba is one talented woman. The fact that she is an actress and also an entrepreneur says it all. Over the years, Jessica has worked extremely hard in both the fields and has created an inspiring life for herself (not to forget that impressive net worth).
The actress turned entrepreneur is celebrating her 39th birthday today. As she gets a year older, let's take a look at some interesting facts about her life.
Friends got Jessica into acting
I want my kids to be healthy, but let’s be honest cooking 3 healthy meals a day for 3 separate kids is ... a lot! I don't shy away from doing the MOST but mamas got her limits. Regardless of our busy and sometimes hectic schedules, @culturelleprobiotics gives me peace of mind when it comes to supporting my kids' overall health and wellness with clean and trusted ingredients. #culturellepartner
It was Jessica's friends that got her into acting. Jessica took part in an acting competition when she 11 after her friends encouraged her. She won the competition and began taking acting classes. The rest, as we know is history. Jessica Alba Likes Getting Detached from the Entertainment World.
She was kidnapped for real
2019 @baby2baby Gala was incredible! We raised nearly $5M for children in need! Proud to honor @chrissyteigen w our 🌳 Giving Tree Award for her genuine passion and generosity for families in need. Thx to our title sponsor @paulmitchell and @volvocars @kayneandersonfoundation @Nordstrom @prada most delish food @jonandvinnydelivery all the yum adult beverages @spareroomhwood surprise performance @paulaabdul after party tunes by DJ @samantharonson AND the tireless dedication of @kellysawyer @norahweinstein! Glam :dress @ralphandrusso -bag n shoes @jimmychoo (@ariellamasjedi) -makeup @monikablunder -hair @jesushair -nails @kimkimnails @nailsbydiem
This one time Jessica was kidnapped while shooting for flipper in Australia. The actress received threatening calls, and was eventually kidnapped from the show’s set. She was found unharmed in a truck the very same day. You won't hear her talk about this incident at all.
No-nudity clause
Close up of last night’s lewk brought to you by the best team in the game 😘 MAKEUP @monikablunder HAIR @davynewkirk STYLIST @ariellamasjedi 👗👠 NAILS @kimkimnails + @nailsbydiem 💅🏽 Check out @vanityfair tomorrow to get an inside look at all the things glam ✨ and huge thank you to @Versace for letting me wear one of the most beautiful dresses ever @anitakojewelry for the gorgeous jewels 💎 and @GiuseppeZanotti 👡 very grateful 💫✨🌟
Jessica has been named as one of the sexiest actresses alive quite many times. However, she is quite modest and even has a no-nudity clause in her contracts.
Jessica loves some outdoor activities
Jessica also loves some outdoor activities. She is an avid swimmer and a certified scuba diver.
We wish Jessica a very happy birthday. We hope she is keeping it low-key given the current COVID-19 outbreak all around the world.