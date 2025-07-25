The Fantastic Four: First Steps has achieved something no previous Fantastic Four film managed - it has won over both critics and fans. What’s more, it has now been integrated into a broader Marvel universe, featuring more heroes from across the multiverse. Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set on an alternate Earth, distinct from the Sacred Timeline where most Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films take place. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Movie Review: Marvel’s First Family Gets Decent Induction Into MCU With a Thrilling Third-Act Galactus Rampage.

The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. Julia Garner takes on the role of the Silver Surfer in this reboot, while Ralph Ineson voices Galactus. The movie was released worldwide on July 25, 2025.

So, how does The Fantastic Four: First Steps stack up against the other live-action films featuring Marvel’s First Family? In this feature, we rank every Fantastic Four movie from worst to best. And if you disagree with our list, give us a shout on social media - we’re always up for a debate.

The Fantastic Four (1994)

The Fantastic Four (1994)

Aka the Fantastic Four movie they don’t want you to see.

This sloppily assembled, ultra-low-budget film, complete with poor special effects and wooden performances, was allegedly made just so Constantin Film could retain the rights to the franchise. Never officially released, bootleg versions have surfaced online - and since I’ve seen one, I can confidently say: it’s hilariously bad. But at least it delivers a few unintentional laughs, which is more than can be said about the next entry.

Fantastic Four (2015)

Fantastic Four (2015)

Aka the film disowned by its director on release day.

Plagued by production issues that are painfully obvious on screen (just look at Kate Mara’s ever-changing hairstyle), this reboot is a muddled mess of poor editing, clunky screenplay, and drab visuals. A real shame, given the talent involved - Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B Jordan, and Jamie Bell deserved better. At least Jordan got a proper second shot in the MCU as Killmonger in Black Panther movies.

Fantastic Four (2005)

Fantastic Four (2005)

Aka the one that nearly had a Wolverine cameo.

The first proper Fantastic Four film to reach cinemas, this is a fun origin story that shows its age. Johnny Storm’s playboy antics verge on harassment, and Jessica Alba’s character is subjected to some cringeworthy humour, including forced disrobing scenes, repeated in the sequel. Still, the cast has likeable chemistry, and the movie retains a goofy charm reminiscent of the classic cartoon series.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Aka the film that turned Galactus into a purple cloud.

Tim Story’s sequel is a slight improvement over its predecessor, mostly because the setup is already done with. The returning cast - Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis - continue to display solid chemistry, while Laurence Fishburne brings gravitas to the voice of Silver Surfer. However, the film falters in its final act, particularly with its odd depiction of Galactus and a clunky subplot involving Doctor Doom. Still, not a bad watch on a lazy afternoon, and the film has gained a nostalgic following over the years.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

Aka the clear winner - though the bar wasn’t that high.

Matt Shakman’s reboot addresses many of the missteps from previous instalments. The film gives greater focus to family dynamics, and tones down Johnny Storm’s flirtatiousness, portraying him instead as intelligent and empathetic. Galactus is no longer a cloud (thankfully), and the mid-film intergalactic chase - which also features a space-based childbirth scene - is a standout sequence. The third act is genuinely thrilling, and the cast is uniformly excellent. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Ending and Post-Credit Scenes Explained: Does Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom Make a Cameo? Here’s What We Know!

That said, the film isn’t without flaws. While it’s a solid entry, it doesn’t quite stand out among the MCU’s best. Some plot elements, particularly Silver Surfer’s arc, tread familiar ground, drawing parallels to Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Bonus Appearances: Fantastic Four Cameos in the MCU

The Fantastic Four characters have made a few memorable appearances outside their main films. John Krasinski portrayed an alternate version of Mr Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during the Illuminati scene. And most recently, Chris Evans made a surprise return as Johnny Storm - to hilarious effect - in Deadpool & Wolverine.

