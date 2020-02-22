Joaquin Phoenix Rescues a Cow and her Calf from a Slaughterhouse, Just Two Days after his Oscar 2020 Win

Joaquin Phoenix saves a cow and her calf from a slaughterhouse (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Joaquin Phoenix is a man of his words and his Oscar speech this year wasn't just a few well-written sentences put together. He meant every word of it and was even willing to show his determination. “We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and steal her baby,” he said, “even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable. Then we take her milk that’s intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal," he said while receiving his Best Actor trophy for Joker at Oscar ceremony 2020. And barely 48 hours after receiving the honour, he was clicked exiting a slaughterhouse after rescuing a cow and her calf. Oscars 2020: Amul Pays a Delicious Tribute to Winners Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger (View Pic).

A video that has now been released by the Farm sanctuary shows Joaquin and his mother visiting the Manning Beef facility in Pico Rivera along with representatives of the Sanctuary and a delegation from the Los Angeles Animal Save activist group. The actor rescued a cow and her three-day-old into a truck and sent them to a shelter in Southern California. In a statement to the Guardian, the actor said, "I never thought I’d find friendship in a slaughterhouse, but meeting Anthony and opening my heart to his, I realise we might have more in common than we do differences. Without his act of kindness, Liberty and her baby calf, Indigo, would have met a terrible demise. Oscars 2020: How Joaquin Phoenix Paid Tribute to His Late Brother River Phoenix in His Emotional Oscar Acceptance Speech (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video of Joaquin Phoenix Rescuing a Cow and her Calf

“Liberty and Indigo will never experience cruelty or the touch of a rough hand. My hope is, as we watch baby Indigo grow up with her mom Liberty at Farm Sanctuary, that we’ll always remember that friendships can emerge in the most unexpected places; and no matter our differences, kindness and compassion should rule everything around us.” The actor's speech and his deed do make a sense and we hope we'll be able to implement it.