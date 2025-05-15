The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off at the French Riviera on Tuesday (May 13). Cannes 2025 saw the return of Hollywood icon Tom Cruise at the prestigious film festival after three years. It was in 2022 that the action star walked the red carpet of the film festival to promote his Top Gun: Maverick. His movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, received a 5-minute standing ovation after its screening. This time, Tom Cruise is back at the grand stage for the premiere of his film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. According to reports, the guests gave a standing ovation of five minutes to the film. 'Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning': Ali Fazal Applauds Tom Cruise’s Impact on Global Cinema by ‘Keeping Theatres Alive’.

‘Mission: Impossible – the Final Reckoning’ Receives 5-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes 2025

Christopher McQuarrie's latest Mission: Impossible instalment, The Final Reckoning starring Tom Cruise, was the most talked about thing on Day 2 of the Cannes 2025. On Wednesday (May 13), the actor was joined by the whole MI8 team at the premiere of their film at the festival. Following the screening, the movie earned a five-minute standing ovation at the Grand Auditorium Louis Lumière. Some reports even claim that the standing ovation lasted 7.5 minutes. Several videos from the screening showed the Hollywood superstar expressing his gratitude to the festival's audience for all the love. He also thanked his director for letting him be a part of the incredible franchise.

Tom Cruise’s ‘MI8’ Receives 5-Minute Standing Ovation After Cannes 2025 Premiere

Tom Cruise and the ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ team receive a 7 minute and a half standing ovation at the #Cannes2025 premiere pic.twitter.com/VlJtaiu6zb — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 14, 2025

He said, "Happiest moment, I mean as a kid when we are growing up, I really can't even dream of something like this happening. Miki (McQuarie) said it all. I am very grateful for 30 years to be able to entertain you with this franchise, grateful to you, my friend. Every step you've taken, what you've done, how you've expanded, you just went beyond our expectations. You are an amazing human being, and it's been an absolute privilege and pleasure. I look forward to making a bunch of other kinds of movies with you. Can't wait!"

Tom Cruise’s Emotional Speech After ‘MI8’ Premiere at Cannes 2025

Tom Cruise said goodbye to "Mission: Impossible" at #Cannes as 'The Final Reckoning" earned a five-minute standing ovation.https://t.co/cwsNOXV0IC pic.twitter.com/HValuPY0ca — Variety (@Variety) May 14, 2025

A singular movie star, Tom Cruise gives an emotional speech after the premiere of his movie #Missionimpossible : Final Reckoning” @thewrap #Cannes Festival pic.twitter.com/8bdJtEZggP — Sharon Waxman (follow me on Threads @sharonwaxman (@sharonwaxman) May 14, 2025

Netizens Joke About ’Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s Lengthy Standing Ovation at Cannes 2025

After videos of the long-standing ovation for Tom Cruise's latest Mission: Impossible instalment at Cannes 2025 surfaced online, a group of netizens pointed out how almost every film seems to receive such honours these days at the festival. One user even recalled how a box office disaster like Joker: Folie à Deux also received a lengthy standing ovation (11 minutes) at the Venice Film Festival in 2024.

Reacting to this, a user wrote, "They did the same thing with Joker", while another commented, "So Cannes will give a standing ovation to anything..." Another user said, "The Cannes audience once gave me a 4-minute standing ovation for blowing my nose." ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Movie Review: ‘Incredibly Bloated’ or ‘Love Letter to Fans’? First Reactions to Tom Cruise’s Eighth Film As Ethan Hunt Are Out – Here’s What We Learnt!.

Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Trolled for Standing Ovation at Cannes 2025

Instagram Comments

Watch the Trailer of ‘Mission Impossible – the Final Reckoning’:

With the eighth instalment in the beloved action franchise releasing soon, fans eagerly await another round of death-defying stunts by the one and only Tom Cruise. Irrespective of the film's performance, the actor's name will always be etched in the hearts of movie buffs for his passion and dedication to the craft, even at the age of 62. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to release in India on May 17 and in the US on May 23.

