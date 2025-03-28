In the diverse world of entertainment, actors, after achieving a significant amount of success, often find themselves driven by a deep desire to not only portray characters but also to craft the stories behind them. The path, which may seem challenging, also allows cinema enthusiasts to explore their storytelling talents and vision. Many Bollywood actors, over time, have decided to switch gears and become filmmakers while continuing to act in movies. This trend dates back to the 1950s and 1960s when cinema legends like Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Dev Anand, and Manoj Kumar transitioned from being successful actors to visionary filmmakers. ‘Krrish 4’ Is Official! Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut in India’s Biggest Superhero Franchise, Rakesh Roshan-Aditya Chopra To Co-Produce the Biggie.

However, not every great actor is guaranteed to find success as a director. However, in India, we are fortunate to have several talented individuals, including Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kamal Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rishab Shetty, and Upendra, among others, who are exploring their filmmaking talents and shaping the future of cinema. Here's a list of acclaimed Indian actors who turned into successful directors.

1. Aamir Khan

A Still from Taare Zameen Par

Bollywood's "Mr Perfectionist" Aamir Khan has always displayed immense passion in exploring his skills beyond acting. The actor made hi directorial debut in 2007 with Taare Zameen Par. The movie showed the touching story of a dyslexic boy portrayed by Darsheel Safari. The movie resonated with audiences of all ages and turned out to be a critical and commercial success.

2. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn in Shivaay

Ajay Devgn stepped into the director's chair with the 2008 film U Me Aur Hum. He also co-produced the movie under his production banner, Devgn Films. The rom-com starred him and his wife, actress Kajol, in the lead roles. He continued to experiment with his directorial skills with films like Shivaay (2016) and Bholaa (2023).

3. Kamal Haasan

A Still from Chachi 420

Kamal Haasan is a legendary name in the Indian film industry who needs no introduction. Whether it’s acting, directing, or producing, he has mastered every aspect of the craft. Kamal Haasan made his acting debut with Chachi 420 (1997, a remake of his own Tamil film Avvai Sanmugi (1996). He later directed Hey Ram in 2000, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, followed by Virumaandi (2004) and Vishwaroopam (2013).

4. Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran in Lucifer

Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran made a significant mark in Malayalam cinema with his directorial debut Lucifer in 2019. The political action thriller starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas became a massive hit, earning both critical and commercial success, collecting over INR 120 crore worldwide. The movie's highly anticipated second instalment, L2: Empuraan, made a grand release in the theatres on March 27, 2025, earning mixed responses from critics.

5. Upendra

UI Poster

Kannada star Upendra enjoys a massive fan following due to his unique style and charisma. The Sandalwood actor transitioned into filmmaking with the 1992 comedy-drama Tharle Nan Maga, starring Jaggesh in the lead role. He went on to deliver back-to-back hits with Shhh! (1993), Om (1995) and A (1998). Upendra recently made his comeback into direction with the 2024 dystopian action film UI, which also featured him.

6. Guru Dutt

Guru Dutt

The legendary Guru Dutt, who entered the Hindi film industry in 1944 as a choreographer, made his acting debut in 1945 with Lakhrani. He later made his directorial debut with Baazi (1951), starring Dev Anand. Guru Dutt later became renowned for his directorial ventures with iconic films to his name, including Pyaasa (1957), Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959) and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962), to name a few. The multi-talented Guru Dutt will forever be remembered as one of the greatest to have contributed to Hindi cinema.

7. Raj Kapoor

A Still from Mera Naam Joker

Raj Kapoor, fondly called the "greatest showman of Indian cinema", was a renowned actor, director, and producer whose works continue to shape modern cinema. Historian Sunil Khilani once said, "Raj Kapoor brought romance, sexuality, song and soul to Indian cinema." He made his directorial debut with Aag in 1948 at the age of 24, becoming one of the youngest filmmakers of his time. His other notable works include Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970) and the list goes on... Raj Kapoor’s 100th Birth Anniversary: ‘Awaara’, ‘Mera Naam Joker’, ‘Teesri Kasam’ – Revisiting Iconic Films of ‘The Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema’.

On Friday (March 28), Rakesh Roshan, who helmed the previous three parts of the hit superhero franchise, officially confirmed Krissh 4. He also revealed that the upcoming movie will be directed by Hrithik Roshan, marking his directorial debut. The movie will be jointly produced by Rakesh Roshan and Aaditya Chopra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2025 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).