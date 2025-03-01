In just a week, Hollywood will gather to celebrate the finest achievements in cinema at the prestigious Academy Awards, honoring the best films and performances of the past year. However, before the glitz and glamour of the Oscars, this past Friday (February 28) saw the announcement of the Razzie Awards 2025 (Golden Raspberry Awards), which recognises the worst in filmmaking. The biggest recipient of this dubious honour was Madame Web, a Marvel Universe film, which was named Worst Picture of the Year. SAG Awards 2025 Winners: ‘Shogun’ Dominates TV Category; Timothée Chalamet Takes Home Best Actor Trophy for ‘A Complete Unknown’ – See Full List.

Additionally, its lead actress, Dakota Johnson, was dubbed Worst Actress of the Year. The Razzie Awards also highlighted other disappointing Hollywood performances, with Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted winning Worst Actor and Worst Supporting Actress for Amy Schumer. Joker: Folie a Deux won Worst Prequel, Sequel while Megalopolis earned Francis Ford Coppola Worst Director and Jon Voight Worst Supporting Actor. Check out the full winners list below. Critics Choice Awards 2025 Winners: ‘Emilia Pérez’, ‘The Substance’, ‘Shōgun’ and ‘Hacks’ Dominate the Night, ‘Anora’ Wins Best Picture – See Full List.

45th Razzie Awards Winners

Worst Picture

Borderlands

Joker: Folie à Deux

Madame Web (WINNER)

Megalopolis

Reagan

Supporting Actor

Jack Black (Voice Only) - Borderlands

Kevin Hart / Borderlands

Shia LaBeouf (in drag) - Megalopolis

Tahar Rahim - Madame Web

Jon Voight - Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers (WINNER)

Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose - Argylle & Kraven the Hunter

Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) - Reagan

Emma Roberts - Madame Web

Amy Schumer - Unfrosted (WINNER)

FKA twigs - The Crow

Actor

Jack Black - Dear Santa

Zachary Levi - Harold and the Purple Crayon

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker: Folie à Deux

Dennis Quaid - Reagan

Jerry Seinfeld - Unfrosted (WINNER)

Actress

Cate Blanchett - Borderlands

Lady Gaga - Joker: Folie à Deux

Bryce Dallas Howard - Argylle

Dakota Johnson - Madame Web (WINNER)

Jennifer Lopez- Atlas

Director

SJ Clarkson - Madame Web

Francis Ford Coppola - Megalopolis (WINNER)

Todd Phillips - Joker: Folie à Deux

Eli Roth - Borderlands

Jerry Seinfeld - Unfrosted

Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

The Crow

Joker: Folie à Deux (WINNER)

Kraven the Hunter

Mufasa: The Lion King

Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver

Screenplay

Joker: Folie à Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Madame Web (WINNER)

Megalopolis

Reagan

Screen Combo

Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) - Borderlands

Any Two Unfunny 'Comedic Actors' - Unfrosted

The Entire Cast of Megalopolis - Megalopolis

Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga - Joker: Folie à Deux (WINNER)

Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller (as 'Ronnie and Nancy') - Reagan

According to the Razzie website, these awards are determined by over 1,100 members from the United States and around 24 other countries. This global voting body plays a key role in selecting the winners each year.

