In just a week, Hollywood will gather to celebrate the finest achievements in cinema at the prestigious Academy Awards, honoring the best films and performances of the past year. However, before the glitz and glamour of the Oscars, this past Friday (February 28) saw the announcement of the Razzie Awards 2025 (Golden Raspberry Awards), which recognises the worst in filmmaking. The biggest recipient of this dubious honour was Madame Web, a Marvel Universe film, which was named Worst Picture of the Year. SAG Awards 2025 Winners: ‘Shogun’ Dominates TV Category; Timothée Chalamet Takes Home Best Actor Trophy for ‘A Complete Unknown’ – See Full List.
Additionally, its lead actress, Dakota Johnson, was dubbed Worst Actress of the Year. The Razzie Awards also highlighted other disappointing Hollywood performances, with Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted winning Worst Actor and Worst Supporting Actress for Amy Schumer. Joker: Folie a Deux won Worst Prequel, Sequel while Megalopolis earned Francis Ford Coppola Worst Director and Jon Voight Worst Supporting Actor. Check out the full winners list below. Critics Choice Awards 2025 Winners: ‘Emilia Pérez’, ‘The Substance’, ‘Shōgun’ and ‘Hacks’ Dominate the Night, ‘Anora’ Wins Best Picture – See Full List.
45th Razzie Awards Winners
Worst Picture
Borderlands
Joker: Folie à Deux
Madame Web (WINNER)
Megalopolis
Reagan
Supporting Actor
Jack Black (Voice Only) - Borderlands
Kevin Hart / Borderlands
Shia LaBeouf (in drag) - Megalopolis
Tahar Rahim - Madame Web
Jon Voight - Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers (WINNER)
Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose - Argylle & Kraven the Hunter
Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) - Reagan
Emma Roberts - Madame Web
Amy Schumer - Unfrosted (WINNER)
FKA twigs - The Crow
Actor
Jack Black - Dear Santa
Zachary Levi - Harold and the Purple Crayon
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker: Folie à Deux
Dennis Quaid - Reagan
Jerry Seinfeld - Unfrosted (WINNER)
Actress
Cate Blanchett - Borderlands
Lady Gaga - Joker: Folie à Deux
Bryce Dallas Howard - Argylle
Dakota Johnson - Madame Web (WINNER)
Jennifer Lopez- Atlas
Director
SJ Clarkson - Madame Web
Francis Ford Coppola - Megalopolis (WINNER)
Todd Phillips - Joker: Folie à Deux
Eli Roth - Borderlands
Jerry Seinfeld - Unfrosted
Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
The Crow
Joker: Folie à Deux (WINNER)
Kraven the Hunter
Mufasa: The Lion King
Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver
Screenplay
Joker: Folie à Deux
Kraven the Hunter
Madame Web (WINNER)
Megalopolis
Reagan
Screen Combo
Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) - Borderlands
Any Two Unfunny 'Comedic Actors' - Unfrosted
The Entire Cast of Megalopolis - Megalopolis
Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga - Joker: Folie à Deux (WINNER)
Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller (as 'Ronnie and Nancy') - Reagan
According to the Razzie website, these awards are determined by over 1,100 members from the United States and around 24 other countries. This global voting body plays a key role in selecting the winners each year.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2025 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).