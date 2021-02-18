John Travolta, popular Hollywood actor and producer, turns 67. We loved him as a superstar when he ruled the '80s and the '90s with films like Grease, Saturday Night Live!, Blow Out, Pulp Fiction, Broken Arrow etc. He is the recipient of several honours which includes Golden Globe Award for his phenomenal performance in Get Shorty. In 2016, Travolta was the producer of the first season of the anthology series American Crime Story, for which he received his first Primetime Emmy Award. He also had an important role in the series. Another interesting fact about Travolta, he is the owner of four aircraft and also a private pilot. Face/Off: Remake of John Travolta, Nicolas Cage Film in Works at Paramount; Godzilla vs Kong Director Adam Wingard to Helm the Project.

Travolta also had a mildly successful music career. He helped to launch a country music craze with his appearance in Urban Cowboy. The soundtrack of Grease featuring Travolta and Olivia Newton-John singing hits like Summer Nights, One That I Want also was a huge success. Dress Princess Diana Wore When She Danced With John Travolta Up For Sale.

On the occasion of John Travolta's 67th birthday, we look at 10 memorable movie quotes of the actor that speaks about his character:

A Request That Makes Sense...

John Travolta in Broken Arrow (Photo Credit: Latestly)

Keep Your Eyes and Ears Always Open...

John Travolta in Swordfish (Photo Credit: Latestly)

Solve This Riddle!

John Travolta in Phenomenon (Photo Credit: Latestly)

Treat a Famous Person Wisely...

John Travolta in Perfect (Photo Credit: Latestly)

A Solution to a Lotta Problems...

John Travolta in Michael (Photo Credit: Latestly)

Let's Get Ready To Hear The Truth...

John Travolta in Primary Colors (Photo Credit: Latestly)

I Have a Dream...

John Travolta in Hairspray (Photo Credit: Latestly)

Tired Of Movies, Let's Get Some Vacation...

John Travolta in Get Shorty (Photo Credit: Latestly)

These are the Motives For Murder...

John Travolta in The General's Daughter (Photo Credit: Latestly)

Keep Watching...

John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever (Photo Credit: Latestly)

To round up this article, let's get back to real-life quote of Travolta which says why we should admire him and his real struggle for the career. "I'm from a working-class family. We didn't have a lot, but we had the arts. You're talking to a guy who is making a living at doing what he loves doing- acting, singing and dancing. So career ups and downs were not that significant to me; the only things that really powerfully impinged on me were my losses, and there were many in my life." Once again, let's wish this actor Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

