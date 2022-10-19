Who would’ve thought that Jon Favreau would go on to be one of the most revered talents in Hollywood. Ever since the releases of Iron Man, the director/writer/star changed the game with what all he could bring to the table and ever since then has become a juggernaut that has just been putting out quality entertainment. Striking up a great relation with Disney and delivering some great Star Wars content while being a huge part of Marvel, Favreau just gets it. Jon Favreau Birthday Special: From The Replacements to Chef - Naming Best Roles of His Career So Far.

From being a being a complete creative ball of ideas to starring in his own projects too, Favreau has left no stones unturned. Becoming a jack of all trades, the creator has constantly bested himself in kickstarting franchises and also delivering original content that feels innovative and fresh. So, to celebrate Jon Favreau’s 56th birthday, here are five of his best projects.

The Jungle Book

Bringing iconic Disney animated films to live-action has been a huge task, yet Favreau’s first attempt of it with The Jungle Book was a smash hit. Bringing Mowgli’s story to life with some great creative decisions and VFX that honestly felt out of this world, Favreau delivered a great rendition of this classic story by bringing some much-needed modern aesthetics.

The Mandalorian Season One

With the Star Wars IP being a mess and fanfare steering towards the more controversial side, Favreau decided to flip the book by presenting a space western that saw a lone ranger be a part of a grander universe. With Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin now being a household name as he travels alongside Grogu/Baby Yoda, season one of The Mandalorian brought a breath of fresh air to Star Wars.

The Mandalorian Season Two

Being even better than the previous season, season two of The Mandalorian was grander – and went in some unexpected directions. With fan service and some really fun storytelling at the center, it was a great season of television that was backed with some breathtaking visuals and Pedro Pascal’s amazing performance.

Chef

After taking it slow by appearing in blockbuster after blockbuster, Favreau presented his own unique vision by delivering Chef. A comedy that sees chef Carl Casper lose his status after getting into a fight with a food critic. Operating a food truck with his sun, the film is a great take on the classic road-trip formula and presents for many great laughs and is just a wholesome time all around.

Iron Man

The current juggernaut that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe wouldn’t have existed if it wasn’t for this film. Iron Man changed the game forever back in 2008. The eventual redemption of Tony Stark as he went from an arms dealer to a superhero that would be known and loved by everyone kicked off a universe that has been quite revolutionary at least to say the least. Jon Favreau Tried To Convince the Russo Brothers Not To Kill Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame.

Jon Favreau truly is a brilliant creative mind and we can’t wait to see him bring forward something new with The Mandalorian Season Three. With this we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

