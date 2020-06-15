Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Says a Lot of Pop Culture Today Is Pornographic

Hollywood IANS| Jun 15, 2020 11:50 AM IST
A+
A-
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Says a Lot of Pop Culture Today Is Pornographic
Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt feels a lot of modern-day pop culture is "pornographic". In an interview to Sunday Times newspaper, the 39-year-old actor said that everything in mainstream culture is now objectified, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "I considered myself an artiste even back then. Which, I grant, was pretentious. But a lot of pop culture is pornographic. We don't see people as people. Rapper Raja Kumari Says Her New Song ‘NRI’ Celebrates the Duality of Being from Two Different Cultures

We see them as things, and when we watch pornography we don't see the people in the video as people either," he said. "We don't think about who they are or what their lives are like. We just see them as a thing. We do that to each other in general. We put labels on people and objectify them, rather than trying to understand them as a whole person," he added. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Wants the Protagonist of Never Have I Ever to ‘Embrace Her Culture’ in Season 2

The actor also admitted to being "guarded" about his personal life because he doesn't enjoy being objectified. "I'm guarded about not putting myself out there for that sort of consumption of objectification," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt Joseph Gordon-Levitt Joseph Gordon-Levitt on Pop Culture Pop Culture Pornographic Pop Culture
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement