February 17, 2025, Special Days: February 17, 2025, is marked by several special observances worldwide. In the United States, it is Presidents' Day, honouring past and present leaders, while Canada celebrates Family Day, Islander Day, Louis Riel Day, and Nova Scotia Heritage Day in different provinces. Globally, it is Kosovo Independence Day and Libya’s Revolution Day, commemorating significant national events. World Human Spirit Day encourages mindfulness and inner peace, while National Random Acts of Kindness Day promotes goodwill. Other fun observances include National Cabbage Day and National Café au Lait Day, celebrating simple pleasures. Additionally, Perfume Day as the Anti-Valentine Week Day 3 add a unique touch to the day. There are major February 17 famous birthdays. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 17, 2025 (Monday)

Anti-Valentine Week Day 3 - Perfume Day Presidents' Day (Third Monday in February - United States) Family Day (Third Monday in February - Canada) World Human Spirit Day Daisy Gatson Bates Day February 17th Revolution Islander Day in Canada Kosovo Independence Day Libyan Revolution Day Louis Riel Day in Canada National Cabbage Day National Cafe au Lait Day National Random Acts of Kindness Day Nova Scotia Heritage Day

Famous February 17 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Michael Jordan Ed Sheeran Paris Hilton Denise Richards Joseph Gordon-Levitt David Goggins Jerry O'Connell Michael Bay Bonnie Wright Marc Márquez Sivakarthikeyan Chandrashekar Rao Arunoday Singh Praful Patel Jibanananda Das (1899-1954)

