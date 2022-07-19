After he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome leading to partial face paralysis, the "Baby" and "Let Me Love You" hitmaker Justin Bieber had earlier postponed his shows. This had cast a shadow of uncertainty on his India concert as well. But, the singer has now announced that he will resume the 'Justice World Tour'. Hailey Baldwin Shares Health Update on Justin Bieber After His Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, Says, ‘He’s Getting Better Every Single Day’.

The tour is on track for the show in New Delhi on October 18. The event will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium). Justin will resume the 'Justice World Tour' at Lucca Summer Festival, Italy on July 31, setting off his European festival run and continue on his international world tour with performances in India and Asia, South America, South Africa, The Middle East, Australia and New Zealand. then back to Europe in 2023. What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome? All You Need to Know About the Condition With Which Justin Bieber Has Been Diagnosed.

Having sold in excess of 1.3 million tickets so far, the Justice World Tour will travel to over 30 countries -- playing more than 125 shows - from May 2022 to March 2023. Recently, Justin teamed up with director Cole Bennett for his new single + video "Honest", featuring Don Toliver. Tickets for Justin's Delhi concert are priced from Rs 4,000 onwards and will be available to book on BookMyShow India.

