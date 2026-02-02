The 68th Annual Grammy Awards took a sharp political turn on Sunday night as several of the music industry’s most prominent figures used the global broadcast to criticise the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement. Throughout the ceremony, winners and presenters turned acceptance speeches into a coordinated protest against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), calling for policy reform following recent controversies. Donald Trump Slams Grammys 2026 Host Trevor Noah Over Epstein Island Remark.

Billie Eilish Declares ‘No One Is Illegal’

While accepting the award for Song of the Year for her hit "Wildflower," Billie Eilish delivered one of the night’s most direct rebukes of current federal actions. Standing alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas, Eilish wore a prominent "ICE Out" pin on her lapel, a symbol that became a recurring visual throughout the evening.

"No one is illegal on stolen land," Eilish told the audience at the Crypto.com Arena. She expressed that it felt "irresponsible" to celebrate without acknowledging the political climate, ending her speech with a blunt verbal condemnation of the agency. The win was historic for the siblings, as they became the first duo to secure Song of the Year three times.

Billie Eilish Shares Pro-Immigration Message During Grammys 2026 Acceptance Speech

Bad Bunny Calls for Humanity and ‘ICE Out’

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, who won Best Música Urbana Album and later took home Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, utilised both of his televised appearances to address the immigration crackdown. His comments were particularly significant ahead of his scheduled performance as the first Spanish-language solo headliner at next week’s Super Bowl.

"Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say: ICE out," he said during his first speech. He challenged the rhetoric surrounding the immigrant community, stating, "We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are human beings, and we are Americans." He dedicated his historic Album of the Year win to those who leave their homelands to pursue their dreams, emphasising that "love is more powerful than hate."

Bad Bunny’s Powerful Speech at Grammys 2026 – Watch Video

Justin and Hailey Bieber Lead Red Carpet Statement

Pop icon Justin Bieber and his wife, model and mogul Hailey Bieber, made their first joint Grammy red carpet appearance since 2022, using the moment to signal their solidarity with the movement. The couple arrived in coordinated all-black ensembles, Hailey in a custom Alaïa bustier dress and Justin in an oversized Balenciaga suit, which served as a backdrop for their matching "ICE Out" pins.

Though the couple is typically private regarding American politics, their decision to wear the pins was viewed as a significant expansion of the protest's reach. Justin, who returned to the Grammy stage for his first major performance in years and earned four nominations for his album Swag, allowed the visual statement to speak for itself as they walked hand-in-hand past the press corps.

A Growing Chorus of Artistes Speak Out

The protest was fueled by recent events in Minneapolis, including the fatal shooting of Renee Good by federal agents, which has sparked nationwide demonstrations. Many artists used their time on stage to call for justice and an end to current enforcement tactics.

R&B singer Kehlani, who won Best R&B Performance for "Folded," delivered one of the most vocal protests of the night. She urged the artist community to use their collective power, ending her speech with a resounding "F*** ICE."

Joni Mitchell and Carole King lent veteran support to the cause; Mitchell wore the "ICE Out" pin while accepting Best Historical Album, signalling that the counter-culture spirit of previous decades remains active in 2026.

Celebrities Who Protested Against ICE on the Grammys 2026 Stage

Justin Vernon wore an orange whistle on the red carpet, a tool used by grassroots legal observers to signal the presence of immigration agents in local neighbourhoods. Grammys 2026 Winners Complete List: Bad Bunny Makes History With Album of the Year As Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Others Shine at Music’s Biggest Night.

Olivia Dean, who was named Best New Artist, the British singer shared her heritage as the granddaughter of an immigrant, stating that such individuals "deserve to be celebrated," rather than targeted.

