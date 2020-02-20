K-Pop Band BTS to Unleash the Glimpse of Their New Track on TikTok

BTS at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Korean boy band BTS are set to debut a new track called "ON", from their latest album Map Of The Soul: 7, on the short video-making platform TikTok. The band will exclusively pre-release a clip of the song on the digital platform. Users will be able to enjoy the song 12 hours ahead of the official release of the album, which will be exclusively available through the application. BTS Reveal Their Dream Collaboration Would Be Brad Pitt and Fans Hope the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood Star is Listening!

Fans will not only be the first to enjoy a 30-second clip of the song, but also create their TikTok videos with the music. BTS officially joined TikTok on September 25, 2019, and soon claimed the world record for fastest time to reach one million followers -- achieving that record in just three hours and 31 minutes. Lil Nas X and BTS Debut At Grammy Awards 2020 With a Spectacular Performance on ‘Seoul’ Town Road (Watch Video)

In the same week, the platform also launched band member J-Hope's "Chicken Noodle Soup" challenge in more than 40 countries and regions. The challenge has reached over 480 million views.