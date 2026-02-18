Islamabad, February 18: Three men were arrested following a formal complaint by prominent Pakistani TikToker Sara Baloch, who accused the individuals of filming her without consent and using the viral video for blackmail. The arrests took place after Baloch released a series of emotional videos on social media detailing her ordeal. According to police reports, the suspects, identified as Akmal Dagho, Paidal Jhakarani, and Molabakhsh Jhakarani allegedly intercepted the influencer and filmed an "immoral video" with the intent to extort money and damage her public reputation.

The case has ignited a fierce debate across Pakistani social media regarding the safety of female content creators and the persistence of "honor-based" intimidation in tribal regions. Sara Baloch, known for her lifestyle and travel content, claimed that the harassment began several weeks ago but escalated when the suspects threatened to leak the edited footage to her family and followers. Following the viral spread of her testimony, the Balochistan Police launched a swift operation, utilising digital forensics to track the suspects and recover the original video files from their mobile devices.

Police Arrest 3 After Harassment Claims by Sara Baloch

In her official statement, Sara Baloch alleged that the three men cornered her and forcibly recorded her while she was traveling for a video shoot. She claimed the suspects demanded a significant sum of money, reported by local outlets as several lakhs of rupees, to keep the video private. When she refused to comply with the extortion demands, the men reportedly began circulating snippets of the video on private WhatsApp groups to pressure her.

"I am a daughter of this soil, and I will not be silenced by those who use my gender as a weapon against me," Baloch stated in a video that has since garnered millions of views. She credited the support of the online community for giving her the courage to approach the police despite the social stigma often attached to such incidents in the region.

Who is Sara Baloch?

Sara Baloch is a rising social media personality from the Balochistan province, recognised for her advocacy of regional culture and her vibrant presence on TikTok and Instagram. Unlike many influencers who move to metropolitan hubs like Karachi or Lahore, Baloch has remained a vocal representative of her home province, often filming in rural and scenic areas of Balochistan. Her work has frequently challenged traditional gender norms, which her supporters believe made her a target for the recent harassment.

Chowdhury (a local legal expert) noted that Baloch’s decision to pursue legal action is a "landmark moment" for female influencers in Pakistan. Historically, many victims of digital harassment in the country have opted for silence due to the fear of "honor killings" or severe social ostracisation. By taking the suspects to court, Baloch has set a precedent for the protection of digital privacy under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The three suspects are currently in police custody and have been charged under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) related to criminal intimidation, modesty, and extortion. Investigating officers confirmed that they have applied for a physical remand to further interrogate the men and determine if they are part of a larger ring targeting social media personalities.

Authorities have also issued a stern warning to the public against sharing or searching for the "viral video" mentioned in the case. Under current cybercrime laws, the dissemination of non-consensual or "immoral" content is a punishable offense that can lead to heavy fines and imprisonment.

